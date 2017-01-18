Diego Costa Reportedly Set to Return to Chelsea Team After 'Amicable' Club Talks

Chelsea striker Diego Costa could reportedly return to the Blues first team for Sunday's Premier League game against Hull City following "amicable" discussions between the player and the club.

According to Sky Sports News HQ, Costa, 28, has returned to training with the first team after meeting at Chelsea's Cobham training base on Tuesday—he had previously trained on his own for two days.

His omission from the squad that beat Leicester City 3-0 last weekend was officially due to a back injury, but it was widely rumoured Costa had fallen out with manager Antonio Conte over a £30 million per year offer from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, per Sky Sports News HQ.

