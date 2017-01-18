5 Reasons Why It Might Be Time for Arsene Wenger to Retire as Arsenal Manager

This could well be Arsene Wenger's last season in charge of Arsenal.

With all the talk about whether Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will extend their contracts with Arsenal, it’s sometimes overlooked that a more pivotal figure’s deal expires even sooner.

Manager Arsene Wenger now has less than six months remaining on his contract, and as yet it's unclear whether he will choose to stay on or say goodbye to the club where he has spent two decades.

There may not be an answer for a good while yet. When Arsenal were last in this position in 2014, they had to wait until the end of the campaign before Wenger officially put pen to paper.

Per Darren Witcoop of The Independent, Wenger defended his decision to bide his time:

I've always said that I will judge where I stand in the spring and make my decision then. And the club is free as well. It's not because I'm here a long time that I have any rights. We are both on the same boat. There are plenty of managers who arrived at the end of their contract. It happened to me before. I signed sometimes in March, April for longer contracts. So I don’t think it’s a problem.

He has certainly earned the right for a little deliberation. Every time Arsenal have been down this path before, Wenger has ended up extending. However, with the Gunners boss set to turn 68 in October, there is plenty of talk to suggest it could finally be time for the great man to retire.

In this piece, we identify five factors that could give Wenger cause to call it a day, ranking them by how influential they might prove to be in his decision.