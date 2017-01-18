Joel Matip out of Liverpool Squad vs. Plymouth After Jurgen Klopp Legal Advice

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Joel Matip out of Liverpool Squad vs. Plymouth After Jurgen Klopp Legal Advice
Jan Kruger/Getty Images
2
Reads
0
Comments

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has been left out of the Reds squad for their FA Cup third-round replay at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday. 

Sky Sports News HQ confirmed the Cameroon international's omission from the travelling group as a dispute with the defender's national team continues surrounding his lack of participation at the Africa Cup of Nations:

Per MailOnline's Dominic King, manager Jurgen Klopp "took advice from Liverpool’s legal team and the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group" on whether to select Matip having previously left him out of the squad that faced Manchester United last weekend because of similar concerns.

More to follow.

Follow Liverpool from B/R on Facebook

Follow Liverpool from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Liverpool Newsletter

Liverpool

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.