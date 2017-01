Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso is reportedly planning to retire at the end of the season when his contract with the Bavarians is up.

According to Sport Bild (h/t the Mirror's Alex Richards), the Spaniard will close the curtain on a glittering career when the current campaign ends, and the 35-year-old made his intentions clear to the powers that be at Bayern late last year.

Alonso joined the Bundesliga champions from Real Madrid in 2014.

