5 Surprising Stats About Barcelona's 2016/17 Season

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
5 Surprising Stats About Barcelona's 2016/17 Season
David Ramos/Getty Images
164
Reads
8
Comments

Barcelona have had a somewhat mixed campaign so far; despite being just two points off the top spot in La Liga, losing only twice in league play and being comfortably through to the latter stages of both the Champions League and Copa del Rey, there have been sub-par performances and questions over the manager's future—as well, it's Real Madrid they trail in La Liga, with Sevilla also ahead.

The doom and gloom that can sometimes come with a negative result, combined with Real Madrid eclipsing Barca's own unbeaten record this month, has given rise to an overall impression that this team is past their best and enduring a tough season.

But do the stats back that up, both on a collective and an individual level?

Unless otherwise stated, all stats are via WhoScored.com.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow FC Barcelona from B/R on Facebook

Follow FC Barcelona from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Barcelona Newsletter

FC Barcelona

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.