5 Surprising Stats About Barcelona's 2016/17 Season

Barcelona's identifiable style has for a long time revolved around possession of the ball, retention in areas high up the field and not allowing the opposition to build attacks. It was not uncommon to see the Catalan side take 60 or 70 per cent possession in any given game, but this season, it has been alluded to by many that the possession-domination aspect is gone from their game.

That doesn't really bear up under scrutiny; Barca are well clear in La Liga, averaging over 62 per cent possession in games, while they are second in the UEFA Champions League on 60.6, behind only Bayern Munich (66.7 per cent). Europe-wide in league play, the same two are top: Bayern on 64.9 per cent, just ahead of Barca.

Barcelona recorded 62.9 per cent possession in 15/16, 65.3 in 14/15 and 63.7 in 13/14, so Luis Enrique's team are far from unusually lacking in having the ball this term.

What is surprising is the passing success on an individual level; a team that dominates possession to such an extent would usually be assumed to have at least a couple of players who are relentlessly accurate with dispensing the ball, and that goes double for Barca with the likes of Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta in the team.



Not so this year.

In fact, the only player who makes the top 20 in Europe for pass-completion rate (at least 10 league appearances) is back-up midfielder Rafinha. He's in 12th, on 92 per cent, alongside the likes of Julian Weigl and Javi Martinez. Inside the top 40 is just one other Blaugrana name: centre-back Javier Mascherano, way down in 30th.

Harking back to the earlier suggestion that the middle third isn't providing as many chances as usual for the front three, Barca rank only ninth for key passes per game, well behind the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern and Liverpool.