Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez, Miralem Pjanic Swap Reported, Top Rumours

Juventus are reportedly set to offer Miralem Pjanic in exchange for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

That's according to Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t ESPN.co.uk), with the Bianconeri hoping the Chilean can form a world-class front three alongside Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.

ItaliaCalcio24 shared the newspaper's cover:

Juve sporting director Beppe Marotta would "ideally" prefer not to swap the midfielder for Sanchez, but in the unlikely event Arsenal would allow him to leave, offering a player of Pjanic's quality would go a long way to softening the blow of the forward's departure.

The Bosnian would not be a like-for-like replacement for Sanchez, but he would make an outstanding long-term replacement for Santi Cazorla.

Like the Spaniard, the 26-year-old is a cultured and creative presence in midfield whose distribution can help dictate the tempo of a game.

Pjanic has completed 90 minutes on just seven occasions for Juventus since his arrival in the summer, but he's shown some exceptional form. In 22 outings overall he's already produced seven goals and nine assists.

According to Squawka, only Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have created more chances in the league than Pjanic this season in Arsenal's squad, but it's worth noting the Bianconeri star has spent far less time on the pitch. Here he is compared with Arsenal's top creators:

Pjanic vs. Arsenal's Top Creators 2016-17 League Stats Pjanic Sanchez Ozil Alex Iwobi Minutes Played 1,042 1,783 1,504 968 Total Chances Created 36 56 47 21 Chances Created per 90 mins 3.11 2.83 2.81 1.95 Squawka

Indeed, laying on goals is one of Pjanic's specialities along with his pinpoint accuracy from free-kicks, per Squawka Football:

Since the 2013/14 season, Miralem Pjanic has registered 33 Serie A assists, more than any other player.



Loves to create. pic.twitter.com/pRJpfCqeu1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 8, 2017

Conversion rate of top free-kick scorers since 2012/13:



M.Pjanic (15%)

A.Pirlo (12.8%)

H.Calhanoglu (10.2%)

L.Messi (8.1%)

C.Ronaldo (7.5%) pic.twitter.com/N95a7U38Vw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 9, 2017

The midfielder would be a top signing for virtually any side, but it's still far from guaranteed Arsenal would entertain the sensational offer were it to be made, such is Sanchez's importance to the side.

Sanchez has gone some way to filling the Gunners' need for a world-class prolific goalscorer this season, notching 16 goals and 13 assists already in all competitions.

His form has also attracted attention from Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are considering him as a potential replacement for Diego Costa if he leaves Stamford Bridge, according to the Mirror's Darren Lewis.

The forward is perhaps equally important to Arsenal because of the mentality he brings to the squad. The Times' Henry Winter recently hailed his drive to succeed:

#afc need more like Alexis Sanchez who hurt at dropped points. Runner-up culture under Wenger doesn’t sit well with a winner like Sanchez. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 5, 2017

Such a trait isn't found so readily among the rest of the Gunners' squad and without Sanchez driving them forward it's difficult to imagine them challenging for the Premier League title.

Chelsea in particular will struggle to prise him away from the Emirates Stadium—Arsenal would be loath to allow him to join their rivals—but even the unlikely offer of a star like Pjanic may not be enough to tempt them into letting him go.