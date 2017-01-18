Australian Open 2017 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Wednesday's Singles

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

World No. 1 Andy Murray produced an emphatic display as he downed Russian 19-year-old Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Fellow Brit Dan Evans came back from a set down to dump out seventh seed Marin Cilic, Australian Nick Kyrgios squandered a two-set lead to lose to Italy's Andreas Seppi and four-time former champion Roger Federer progressed to the third round with a 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(3) win over Noah Rubin.

Meanwhile, top women's seed and defending champion Angelique Kerber came through in three sets against Carina Witthoft in Melbourne, and Venus Williams downed Switzerland's Stefanie Vogele 6-3, 6-2.

Here are all the results from the day's action:

Wednesday's Australian Open Results Men's Singles Score (17) Roger Federer bt. Noah Rubin 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(3) (1) Andy Murray bt. Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 (4) Stan Wawrinka bt. Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 (27) Bernard Tomic bt. Victor Estrella Burgos 7-5, 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(5) (5) Kei Nishikori bt. Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 Andreas Seppi bt. (14) Nick Kyrgios 1-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2, 10-8 (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt. Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 (31) Sam Querrey bt. Alex De Minaur 7-6(5), 6-0, 6-1 (10) Tomas Berdych bt. Ryan Harrison 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-2 Dan Evans bt. (7) Marin Cilic 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 (29) Viktor Troicki bt. Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3 Mischa Zverev bt. (19) John Isner 6-7(4), 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(7), 9-7 (23) Jack Sock bt. Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Malek Jaziri bt. Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 Lukas Lacko bt. Dudi Sela 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Steve Darcis bt. Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 Women's Singles Score (13) Venus Williams bt. Stefanie Vogele 6-3, 6-2 (1) Angelique Kerber bt. Carina Witthoft 6-2 6-7(3) 6-2 (7) Garbine Muguruza bt. Samantha Crawford 7-5, 6-4 (11) Elina Svitolina bt. Julia Boserup 6-4, 6-1 (8) Svetlana Kuznetsova bt. Jaimee Fourlis 6-2, 6-1 Ashleigh Barty bt. Shelby Rogers 7-5, 6-1 Jelena Jankovic bt. Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4 Eugenie Bouchard bt. Shuai Peng 7-6(5), 6-2 (24) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt. Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2, 6-2 Alison Riske bt. (20) Shuai Zhang 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-1 Sorana Cirstea bt. (10) Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6(1), 6-3 Mona Barthel bt. (29) Monica Puig 6-4, 6-4 Ying-Ying Duan bt. Varvara Lepchenko 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 Coco Vandeweghe bt. Pauline Parmentier 6-4, 7-6(5) (32) Anastasija Sevastova bt. Kristina Kucova 6-3, 6-4 Kristyna Pliskova bt. (27) Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 7-6(8) ausopen.com

Murray Races into Third Round

Top seed Murray, 29, has made the final on five occasions at the Australian Open but never triumphed.

He showed on Wednesday that he has the form to go all the way this year, though, as he dispatched the talented Rublev in just 96 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.



Per the Australian Open, Murray won six of seven break points earned while giving up none and produced 29 winners to his hard-hitting opponent's 18.

Having won the second set to love, there was a worrying moment at 1-1 in the third when Murray tripped over on his ankle and looked to be hurt, per the Press Association's Tom Allnutt:

No problems in the score (6-3 6-0 1-1) for Murray but he's just rolled his right ankle and called for the physio. Looked rather nasty. — Tom Allnutt (@tomallnuttPA) January 18, 2017

But the Scot recovered to break serve in the same game and eventually cruised to victory.

Former U.S. Open champion Cilic was the early favourite to advance against Evans when he won the opening set 6-3, but the world No. 51 turned the match around in impressive fashion to cause a significant upset.

He disrupted Cilic's rhythm, and the Croatian ended the match with 69 unforced errors, arguably the key statistic that decided the contest—Evans registered 25 fewer.

Kyrgios is no stranger to controversy and only recently returned from an ATP ban, and he was involved in another strange encounter on Wednesday against Seppi.

Cruising at two sets up, the 21-year-old then "dissolved into a mess of code violations and unforced errors" and eventually lost in a three-hour five-setter, per the Guardian's Russell Jackson.

Tennis great John McEnroe was unimpressed with the spectacle, per the Daily Telegraph's Oliver Brown:

McEnroe on Kyrgios: 'What I don't understand, what I can't accept, is when he stops trying. It's a black eye for the sport.' #AusOpen — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) January 18, 2017

At the other end of the scale, though, was the ever-professional Federer, who saved a set point in the third to beat a spirited Rubin in just over two hours.

Kerber, Venus Advance

Kerber has struggled early in 2017, most recently falling in the second round at last week's Apia International in Sydney, and she was made to work hard in her second-round match on Wednesday in Melbourne against fellow German Witthoft.

Having won the opening set, the top seed was forced into a tiebreak in the second, which she surrendered after successive double-faults.

Kerber looked in serious trouble as she dropped her serve in the opening game of the decider, but she then won four games in a row and eventually sealed her spot in the third round, per tennis commentator David Law:

She may be short of form, but Kerber has the heart of a lion.



Fights through in 3. Second one in a row. May play herself into form? — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) January 18, 2017

Williams' day was much easier than Kerber's as she lost just five games against Vogele.

Per the tournament's website, the 36-year-old seven-time Grand Slam winner hit 24 winners in the 83-minute contest, and as many unforced errors, while taking five of the 11 break points she earned on Vogele's serve.

Williams will now face Ying-Ying Duan in the third round after the Chinese player beat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 in just under two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday.