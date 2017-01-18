WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 17

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The January 17 episode of SmackDown Live was the penultimate on the road to Royal Rumble and featured the first steel cage match between two women in show history.

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss battled for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and while they more than performed up to expectations, it was a returning star who stole headlines and joined them as "winners" from the broadcast.

Then there was the charismatic Superstar, formerly a babyface but now a frustrated heel, who captured headlines for a controversial promo. Was he a winner or loser, a benefactor from the angle or was it a detriment to his growth in his new role?

Which Superstar had the misfortune of being the night's most prominent loser?

Find out in this recap from Tuesday night's broadcast.