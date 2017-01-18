Australian Open 2017: Biggest Takeaways from Early Results in Melbourne

Will it ever happen for Simona Halep? Tennis fans know what this means.

Three years after establishing herself as a Grand Slam contender, the 25-year-old crashed again, this time losing a 6-3, 6-1 shocker to American Shelby Rogers in the first round. There was hardly time for the tournament to warm up before Halep was heading out.

Looking slower than her usual self, Halep called for medical assistance after the first set. She later said that knee pain was the problem, per AFP (h/t The Nation): “I'm a bit frustrated, but you cannot change much. I'm OK. Just looking ahead. It happens, and I just want to be well with the knee. And then I will think about the game.”

The biggest issue with Halep continues to expand. Will she have the ability to close out a major title? She fell in three sets in the 2014 French Open final to Maria Sharapova, but the Romanian has slipped in big matches since then, even with the decline of Serena Williams’ dominance.

There are the questions about her more diminutive stature, a lack of offensive power and her baffling inconsistencies despite being a hard worker and playing with obvious vigor and toughness.

All she can do is move on to the spring and roll the dice at the French Open.