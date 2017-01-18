Australian Open 2017: Biggest Takeaways from Early Results in Melbourne

Rising phenom Alexander Zverev was expected to have an easier time turning back veteran Robin Haase, but instead he battled through nearly three hours of sun-baked tennis to win an up-and-down affair.
The pessimist will point out that the 19-year-old German is green and that he needs to handle his emotions better than smashing a racket in frustration, but he was his own worst enemy sometimes at net where he lost 22 of 52 points.
The optimist will counter that Zverev took a huge step forward, gaining valuable experience under duress and showing that he has the heart and conditioning to beat a seasoned veteran in Haase.
“I felt pretty OK,” Zverev said, per Alix Ramsay for the official site of the Australian Open. “He got a little bit tired, I thought. His energy went down. I don't know if that's because he's tired or if because he lost the fourth set where he may have thought he should have won. But I picked it up and I played great the fifth set.”
It all sets up an intriguing look at the future with Zverev facing an even greener American prospect in Frances Tiafoe who has thrilling athleticism, impressive power and shotmaking ability.
Someone’s going to be thrilled to get to the third round, and it’s Zverev who will continue to carry the mantle of expectations, especially if he meets up with another blockbuster match against the legendary Rafael Nadal.