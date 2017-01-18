Australian Open 2017: Biggest Takeaways from Early Results in Melbourne

Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber progressed to the second round of the 2017 Australian Open, but there was a contrast in how they performed. While the Scot cruised along as the No. 1 seed, the German continued to sputter as she looks to defend her top ranking.

Nobody wins the tournament early on, but the opening matches can foreshadow the fates of the stars or exact an energy-depleting cost. Is this good or bad news for the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and others?

The following results are the biggest early takeaways for the superstars. Who looks ready to roar ahead and who will have to get back on track?

