NFC Championship Game 2017: Winner, Score Predictions for Packers vs. Falcons

A pair of MVP candidates will square off in the 2017 NFC Championship Game, with Matt Ryan leading the Atlanta Falcons against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what is sure to be a high-flying shootout.

The Falcons boast arguably the most complete, dynamic offense in the NFL, and this unit should thrive against a depleted Green Bay defense. Yet, Rodgers is playing at an extraordinary level, and Atlanta certainly has some defensive flaws he can exploit.

Let us take a look at the schedule for Sunday's matchup, as well as a breakdown with a score prediction. Odds are according to OddsShark.com.

Atlanta was practically unstoppable this season offensively. The team led the league with 33.8 points per game, finished third with 295.3 passing yards per game and finished fifth with 120.5 rushing yards per contest.

The Falcons can create big plays in many different ways, making them just a matchup nightmare. Julio Jones is arguably the best receiver in football, and although he has been hampered by injuries of late, he still has touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Running backs Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman combined for 19 rushing scores this season, and they take pressure off of Matt Ryan by forcing defenses to respect Atlanta's run game. The two also provide explosive pass-catching options, combining for 85 catches on the year.

So how does all of this match up for Green Bay? Well, not great considering the team's injury issues in the secondary. Top corner Sam Shields has yet to play since Week 1, Quinten Rollins went down in Week 17 and Damarious Randall has battled injuries and inconsistent play throughout the season. That leaves LaDarius Gunter to cover the opposition's best perimeter weapon.

Gunter did well on paper against Odell Beckham Jr. in the NFC Wild Card Round, holding the Giants star to four receptions for 28 yards. Yet, Beckham dropped several passes, including a likely touchdown early in the first half. Against Dez Bryant, Gunter was roasted for nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns from Bryant.

Gunter simply does not have the quickness and overall athletic ability to stay with elite receivers at the line of scrimmage. Bryant was able to shake off the former undrafted corner all game, and Jones will likely create the same separation to complement his superior speed. Making matters worse is that safety Morgan Burnett left last week's game with an injury, but the Packers are optimistic about his status for Sunday, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette:

2017 NFC Championship Schedule, Odds Date Location Start Time (ET) Network Spread Sunday, Jan. 22 Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia 3:05 p.m. Fox Atlanta -4.5 NFL.com, OddsShark.com

Even if Burnett is able to go, his effectiveness could be limited. This would force Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to spend the majority of the game helping out Gunter with Jones. With the Green Bay star focusing on one side of the field, Micah Hyde and Randall could struggle in consistent one-on-one matchups with Taylor Gabriel and Mohammad Sanu.

As for the Packers offense, the unit is relying heavily on Rodgers' greatness. However, it is fair to wonder how long that strategy will work out given the apparent depletion of the receiving group.

Jordy Nelson is still dealing with the rib injury he suffered against New York, and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay's top receiver, who went for 1,257 yards and 14 scores this season, may once again be out Sunday:

McCarthy said #Packers are "positive" about Morgan Burnett's chances, will let week play out. "Knowing Morgan, he'll do everything he can." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 16, 2017

Now, Davante Adams's status is in jeopardy. The third-year receiver is unlikely to practice before Saturday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, which means he could also miss Sunday's game.

Adams emergence was crucial to Green Bay's late-season turnaround, and his absence would leave Randall Cobb as the team's only proven receiver. Rodgers is still confident in younger players like Geronimo Allison and Trevor Davis, as he believes the offense can still find success without its top weapons, per Demovsky.

"We've won without them before," Rodgers said. "We'd like to have them out there, but we'll see what happens."

Rodgers still had Green Bay in position to win last season's divisional-round game against the Arizona Cardinals with Jeff Janis as his leading receiver, so he can certainly make up for a lack of surrounding personnel. Yet, having no Nelson and a limited Adams makes Atlanta's game plan easier, as the secondary can largely focus on shutting down Cobb.

This is simply a poor matchup for a Packers team that allowed 33 points to the Falcons before the secondary injuries became a major issue. Atlanta can replicate much of what Dallas did last week, such as creating a consistent ground game to expose Green Bay's pass defense in space, only slightly better.

Rodgers is playing at as high of a level as any quarterback in history, but one player can only do so much. The Falcons should only need one or two stops all game to provide enough relief for their offense, and they should be able to do so with Green Bay's receiving injuries becoming too much of a burden.

Atlanta Wins 38-31

Statistics are courtesy of NFL.com.