Nuggets vs. Lakers: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

The Los Angeles Lakers wore throwback jerseys during Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets but looked nothing like the old championship teams that once graced the Staples Center, at least on the defensive side.

The Nuggets staved off Los Angeles' late charge and extended their winning streak to three games with a 127-121 victory. The Lakers outscored Denver in the fourth quarter, 37-26, but the visitors' strong start and dominant offense propelled them to the win.

Denver is now 17-23 on the season, while Los Angeles lost its fifth straight and dropped to 15-31.

All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures, and the team shot 56.8 percent from the field and drilled 11 three-pointers. Nikola Jokic was unstoppable with 29 points and 15 rebounds, while Will Barton (26 points and eight assists) and Kenneth Faried (20 points and seven rebounds) also reached the 20-point plateau. Barton connected on all five of his three-pointers.

The Nuggets also received 14 points each from Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari and Emmanuel Mudiay and overwhelmed the Lakers with their sheer number of offensive weapons.

Los Angeles also had plenty of offensive options with six players in double figures. Louis Williams led the way with 24 points and seven assists off the bench, and Nick Young added 22 points. Ivica Zubac tallied a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson (19 points), Brandon Ingram (15 points) and Tarik Black (14 points) all contributed on the offensive side.

Denver wasted little time building momentum and went on a 13-2 first-quarter run to turn an early 12-10 deficit into a 23-14 lead. The Lakers closed the gap to 23-19 with a Williams floater, but the Nuggets then caught fire from deep.

Two threes from Barton and another from Gallinari extended the advantage to 34-21 before Denver ended the quarter with a 40-26 lead. The visitors went 6-of-8 from three-point range in the opening 12 minutes, and Gallinari and Faried each had 10 points.

Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet pointed out it was business as usual for the red-hot Denver offense:

Denver came in averaging 133 points in its past 2 games, and put 40 on LAL in the 1st. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 18, 2017

Clarkson scored back-to-back baskets and directed a 7-0 Los Angeles run to start the second quarter. What's more, the Lakers were more effective on the defensive side as they climbed back into the game, as Ingram demonstrated in the open floor, via NBA.com:

Los Angeles pulled within four multiple times, but another Barton three pushed the Denver lead back to double digits at 54-44.

Although Los Angeles cut the deficit to 58-52, the Nuggets closed the half on an 8-2 run to take a 66-54 lead into intermission. The Lakers were better on defense in the second quarter, but Denver still had four starters in double figures at the half and shot a blistering 64.1 percent from the field.

Neither team built much momentum early in the third quarter, but the Nuggets continued to keep Los Angeles at arm's distance with answers to any mini-spurts. A Jokic dunk made it 82-66, and Lakers head coach Luke Walton responded by pulling the starters from the game.

Los Angeles' second unit provided a temporary spark and cut the lead to 86-74, but the Nuggets offense was unstoppable on Tuesday. Barton drilled another three before Jokic scored six straight points for his team and gave it some breathing room at 95-78.

T.J. McBride of BSN Nuggets praised the Denver big man:

Jokic does a lot of different things on a basketball court but his most valuable trait is his ability to make everyone around him better. — T.J. McBride (@BSN_McBride) January 18, 2017

Jokic and the Nuggets took a 101-84 lead into the final quarter behind that clicking offense and appeared to be in full control of the proceedings.

Los Angeles wasn't done, and it opened the fourth with an 8-2 run to make it 103-92. Chandler had an emphatic answer, though, and dunked right over Zubac:

The Lakers were still within striking distance, and Clarkson's step-back jumper made the deficit single digits again at 107-98. Los Angeles had an answer every time the Nuggets looked like they would pull away in the middle of the fourth, and Williams drilled a three to make it 114-106 with less than five minutes remaining.

Kevin Pelton of ESPN said, "I get the sense the Nuggets feel like when they score it gives them permission to take a play off on defense."

Young, Williams and Clarkson all connected from deep down the stretch, and the Lakers were suddenly down a single point at 120-119. However, Jokic found Barton with a perfectly placed assist to make it 124-120 and then grabbed a critical defensive rebound on the other end.

The Lakers never got closer than four from there, as Denver clinched the win with clutch free throws.

Postgame Reaction

Harrison Faigen of SB Nation shared Walton's criticism of his team's defense:

Walton pulling no punches on the Lakers' defense pic.twitter.com/RU8mNXmFFq — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 18, 2017

Walton also commented on critical pieces such as Julius Randle and D'Angelo Russell sitting out during crunch time, per Trudell: "They sat there on the bench and saw five guys give it their all."

Young said, "I'm glad we kept fighting. Didn't give in," per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation.

Mudiay said the Nuggets are playing their best basketball of the season, per Duvalier Johnson of MileHighSports.com.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone commented on the end of the game, per Johnson: "We had enough poise down the stretch to make enough plays to guarantee the win, so proud of our guys."

What's Next?

The Nuggets hit the road to play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday before a home game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The Spurs and Clippers are two of the best teams in the league, but those are the caliber of opponents Denver will face if it does sneak in to the playoffs.

Next up for the Lakers is a home contest against the Indiana Pacers on Friday before a three-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. The Lakers are looking to get back into the playoff race and have an opportunity to turn things around against conference foes.