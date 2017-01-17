Ole Miss SG Rasheed Brooks Collapses on Court vs. Tennessee

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Ole Miss Rebels guard Rasheed Brooks collapsed on the court during Tuesday's game against the Tennessee Volunteers, per Antonio Morales of the Clarion-Ledger.

Morales noted a stretcher was brought out immediately.

Jim Lohmar of SB Nation's Red Cup Rebellion said the incident occurred during a timeout in the second half. Wes Rucker of 247Sports described it as "just a normal timeout," when Brooks was on the bench and "went down out of nowhere."

According to TJ Werre of WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi, the announcers on SEC Network said it looked as if Brooks had a seizure.

Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com cited Ole Miss officials who said Brooks was taken to a hospital. McCready added the guard was conscious when he was taken from the arena.

Brooks had three rebounds and an assist before the incident.