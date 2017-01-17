Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 18

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Anthony Lynn to Chargers: Top Takeaways from Introductory Press Conference
- "I am so proud to be the coach of the San Dieee—L.A. Chargers," new coach Anthony Lynn said, correcting himself, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "Oops."
Antonio Brown to Be Punished for Posting Video of Mike Tomlin's Postgame Speech
- According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown violated league rules when he broadcast his coach's postgame speech on Facebook Live.
Ryan Dickens Has Scholarship Offer Withdrawn by UConn
- According to Matthew Stanmyre of NJ.com, linebacker Ryan Dickens verbally agreed to play for the UConn Huskies seven months ago when Bob Diaco was head coach. Following the firing of Diaco, new head coach Randy Edsall pulled the offer.
Mike Tomlin Comments on Antonio Brown Posting Video on Facebook Live
- "(Brown) has to grow from this. He works extremely hard, he's extremely talented and those things get minimized with incidents like this," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of the Facebook Live video, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Bo Jackson Comments on Concussions, CTE, Cam Newton and More
- "If I knew back then what I know now, I would have never played football," Bo Jackson said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "Never. I wish I had known about all of those head injuries, but no one knew that."
