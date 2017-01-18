WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 17

WWE's cruiserweight division has produced some great matches and given a handful of deserving Superstars a chance to shine, but there is also a problem plaguing 205 Live.

The show is filmed immediately after SmackDown for the WWE Network, meaning fans have to choose between staying an extra hour or leaving to beat the traffic.

You can always tell the crowd is smaller during 205 Live than it is for SmackDown, and the fans who do stick around seem worn out from already having cheered for two hours.

If WWE filmed this show first and aired it right after SmackDown, the problem would be solved. However, calling a show 205 Live and not actually airing it live might create some confusion.

Tuesday's show featured three good matches, with two of them having somewhat surprising results. Let's take a look at what happened on this week's 205 Live.