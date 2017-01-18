Philadelphia Eagles' Offseason To-Do List

Bad teams looking to remodel should use the Philadelphia Eagles as their tear-it-down template.

In one offseason, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman almost completely erased the Chip Kelly era. He found a familiar coach. He identified their quarterback of the future. And they wheeled and dealed to get him, swapping unwanted players for the necessary extra draft-pick capital. It was a three-year demolition and rebuild, all in one busy calendar year.

Playoff contention is the next logical step for this Philly franchise. Roseman and Co. can follow these 10 steps to get there.