Grading Every 2017 NBA All-Star Game Starter Selection

The NBA's fans, players and media members have spoken, and the results are in: We have our official starting lineups for the 2017 All-Star Game.

Keep the cork on those champagne bottles, though. You can celebrate later. We have important business that needs tending first.

Blatant and unified sabotage is the only way to assemble bad All-Star starting fives under the new voting process. And while Zaza Pachulia stans tried their darnedest, there are no gross injustices to report.

But with a finite number of opening slots being divvied out among a deep pool of superstars, there were bound to be some imperfect selections.

Was there controversy in the Western Conference backcourt? Did the Eastern Conference's own guard pairing shake out correctly? Were there any surprise frontcourt victories?

Grades will be doled out with all of this in mind. Individual performances make up most of the scores, but the prospect of more deserving candidates will also weigh into the final marks.