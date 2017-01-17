WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 17

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The women's championship was up for grabs Tuesday night as Alexa Bliss defended against Becky Lynch in a steel cage match, which headlined the January 17 episode of WWE's SmackDown Live.

The rivalry between the two women had intensified of late, particularly with the arrival of mystery-masked competitor La Luchadora. Would she make her presence felt Tuesday night, some wondered?

The answer was a resounding "yes."

Elsewhere on the show, Shane McMahon made a huge announcement, AJ Styles was in action and Dean Ambrose battled Randy Orton in a showdown of former WWE champions.

What went down, how did each match and segment grade out and how would it affect the build to WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view?

The answers lie within.