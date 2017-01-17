Parrish Cobb Issued Aggravated Robbery Arrest Warrant, Suspended by Oklahoma

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

An arrest warrant for University of Oklahoma defensive back Parrish Cobb was issued Tuesday for an aggravated robbery charge, per Kristin Hoppa of the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Hoppa noted there is "a possible connection to a string of armed robberies in Waco and Bellmead within the last two weeks."

The Sooners released a statement saying the 19-year-old Cobb was suspended indefinitely, per Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman: "We are aware of the matter, and Mr. Cobb is suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation. The University will review the matter further consistent with its student conduct process."

Hoppa cited Cobb's attorney, John Lewis, who confirmed Cobb was a suspect in a Jan. 10 armed robbery in Bellmead, Texas. Lewis said the cornerback would turn himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

According to Hoppa, a man was robbed at gunpoint by a passenger of a dark-colored vehicle at a Bellmead convenience store on Jan. 10. Bellmead police sergeant Kory Martin said, "We believe Cobb participated in the armed robbery," per Hoppa.

Police also responded to a similar armed robbery in Waco, Texas, earlier on Jan. 10 when a man in the passenger side of a dark-colored sports car robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint. Hoppa noted a warrant for Cobb's arrest on that robbery was also issued.

There was also an armed robbery on Baylor's campus on Jan. 7, and Waco police joined Baylor police in the investigation.

Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World said Cobb is originally from Waco. The defensive back played in just four games as a freshman and suffered a hamstring injury after starting contests against Louisiana-Monroe and Ohio State.

Cobb did not play in Oklahoma's Sugar Bowl win over Auburn.