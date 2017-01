Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

University of Washington quarterback Jake Browning underwent surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder and will have a recovery time of approximately six weeks, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

Browning Suffered Injury in November Game

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Jude noted the setback occurred during Washington's 44-18 win against Arizona State on Nov. 19, but the "exact nature of the injury is unclear."

