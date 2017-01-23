Anthony Davis Injury: Updates on Pelicans Star's Quad and Return

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The New Orleans Pelicans announced star Anthony Davis will not play in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a right quad contusion.

Terrence Jones to Start for Davis

Monday, Jan. 23

Pelicans PR reported Terrence Jones would step in for Davis, noting the Kentucky product has averaged 22.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in three starts without Davis.

Davis has been much healthier this season than he was in 2015-16, when he missed 21 games due mostly to a knee injury that required surgery near the end of the season.

There have been no lingering effects from those knee problems so far this season for Davis. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (28.6), seventh in rebounding (12.0) and 14th in Basketball-Reference.com win shares.

Davis has missed time this season for some minor physical ailments, but he remains the Pelicans' rock in the lineup. He's also the only player in the lineup opposing teams have to prepare for, though Jrue Holiday is a solid No. 2 option.

With Davis on the sidelines, head coach Alvin Gentry will likely turn to Jones and Donatas Motiejunas until his All-Star is able to return.