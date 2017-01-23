    NBADownload App

    Anthony Davis Injury: Updates on Pelicans Star's Quad and Return

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers puts his hand on the shoulder of New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis after Davis fell into the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    The New Orleans Pelicans announced star Anthony Davis will not play in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a right quad contusion.

    Continue for updates. 

                      

    Terrence Jones to Start for Davis

    Monday, Jan. 23

    Pelicans PR reported Terrence Jones would step in for Davis, noting the Kentucky product has averaged 22.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in three starts without Davis.

    Davis has been much healthier this season than he was in 2015-16, when he missed 21 games due mostly to a knee injury that required surgery near the end of the season. 

    There have been no lingering effects from those knee problems so far this season for Davis. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (28.6), seventh in rebounding (12.0) and 14th in Basketball-Reference.com win shares.

    Davis has missed time this season for some minor physical ailments, but he remains the Pelicans' rock in the lineup. He's also the only player in the lineup opposing teams have to prepare for, though Jrue Holiday is a solid No. 2 option. 

    With Davis on the sidelines, head coach Alvin Gentry will likely turn to Jones and Donatas Motiejunas until his All-Star is able to return. 

