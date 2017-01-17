Joseph Scates to Michigan State: Spartans Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Michigan State got an early start on building its 2018 class Tuesday, as 4-star wide receiver Joseph Scates announced his intention to become a Spartan:

Extremely blessed to announce that I am Committed ✅ GO GREEN ! pic.twitter.com/vIZ3UFsRQh — #️⃣6️⃣......🔋 (@ScatesJoseph) January 17, 2017

Scates is ranked No. 109 overall and No. 18 among receivers in the 2018 class by Scout. He's the best receiver in the state of Ohio and Midwest region.

As a junior, the dynamic playmaker recorded 30 receptions for 688 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also added 126 yards and two touchdowns as a runner and another 118 yards as a kick returner.

Michigan State has long been the favorite for Scates. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions gave the Spartans a 100 percent chance of landing him, and it did not appear any other schools received deep consideration. In November, Scates discussed a successful visit to East Lansing with Matt Dorsey of the Detroit Free Press.

"It was wonderful. I loved everything about it," Scates said. "I really enjoyed myself. When I first met the staff my freshman year, we instantly clicked. I kind of already have a father-son type relationship with Coach (Curtis) Blackwell and Coach (Harlon) Barnett. And Coach (Mark) Dantonio seems to like me a lot."

Scates is the second 2018 player to give Mark Dantonio his verbal commitment, joining Xavier Henderson. That's nevertheless enough to give the Spartans a 22nd-place ranking among all teams, per 247Sports.

It's early in the process, and verbal commitments are still extremely in flux at this point of the process. Scates has an entire senior year to go, where he will likely grow more into his 6'4", 180-pound frame. His big-play ability has to be attractive to Michigan State, but Big Ten play is a massive step up from the competition he sees at Dunbar (Ohio) High School.

With 2017 classes starting to round into shape as signing day approaches, it's a promising sign that Dantonio isn't seeing much drop-off after a down 2016.