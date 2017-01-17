Lamar Odom Comments on Addiction, Entering Rehab

Lamar Odom voluntarily checked himself into rehab in December as a proactive move to try to stay sober, according to Us Weekly, and he recently appeared on The Doctors to discuss how life has been since undergoing treatment.

During a wide-ranging interview (h/t Complex.com's Gain Evans), Odom touched on how rehab helped him and where addiction could have led him if he didn't seek help.

"I think the most important thing I took away from there was that I'm stronger than I give myself credit for being," he said. "I think I surprised myself."

Odom later disclosed group therapy sessions during rehab helped him open up and discuss how the death of his son and death of his grandmother fueled his substance abuse.

"Just realizing the dramatic effects that it had on my addiction," he said. "And that everyone is dealing with the same things that you are. We became family rather quickly."

Odom—who was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in October 2015 following an overdose—also reflected on his history of addiction and said he became "distant" because drug use "numbs you to everything—even your feelings."

Ultimately, Odom sounded thankful that he was able to take the necessary steps to improve his mental and physical health, particularly given the state he was in before rehab.

"The only place to go from where I was at is being dead," he said. "And I committed suicide enough already. I mean I wanna get high off of life now. I want to really feel how is it to live sober."