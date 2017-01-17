Xavier Williams to Alabama: Crimson Tide Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Class of 2018 4-star wide receiver prospect Xavier Williams announced on Tuesday that he has committed to the University of Alabama:

According to Scout's recruit rankings, the Florida native is the No. 1 wide receiver in his home state and the No. 5 pass-catcher in the country.

In terms of every class of 2018 recruit in the nation, Williams is ranked 42nd.

The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver doesn't possess a ton of strength, but he makes up for it with speed and agility.

He has a set of safe hands that can make up for inaccurate throws and the type of body control that makes adjusting to any type of pass easier.

If he's able to hit the open field, watch out (warning: NSFW lyrics):

While he garnered plenty of interest from major programs around the country, Williams gave the college football world an early hint of where he'll be playing in a couple of years when he tweeted at class of 2017 4-star Alabama quarterback recruit Tua Tagovailoa, who committed to the Crimson Tide in May 2016, in October:

@Tuaamann_ 🐘 throwing me Tds soon — ZayBoogieWitDaHoodie (@zayborghini_6) October 26, 2016

However, Jalen Hurts will be the man under center in Tuscaloosa, and it doesn't look like he'll be giving up that job any time soon.

As a true freshman, Hurts passed for 2,751 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 954 yards and 13 scores on the ground as he led the Crimson Tide to a national championship game appearance.

He isn't eligible for the NFL draft until 2019, which means Williams will be competing for chances to catch passes from him upon his arrival to the school.

Recruiting information courtesy of Scout.