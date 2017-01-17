US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Tuesday Results and Updated Schedule

Tuesday marked the fourth day of the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from the Sprint Center and Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.
Some of the best young figure skaters in the United States continue to headline the early portions of this competition as we take a look at Tuesday's results:
Here is what the remaining schedule looks like:
|Novice Ladies Free Skate
|Competitors
|Tuesday Score
|Total Score
|Gold
|Angelina Huang
|94.53
|143.19
|Silver
|Ting Cui
|95.05
|142.68
|Bronze
|Pooja Kalyan
|84.42
|131.77
|Novice Men Free Skate
|Competitors
|Tuesday Score
|Total Score
|Gold
|Maxim Naumov
|122.03
|177.85
|Silver
|Joseph Kang
|114.55
|166.59
|Bronze
|Dinh Tran
|97.43
|149.41
|Novice Pairs Free Skate
|Competitors
|Tuesday Score
|Total Score
|Gold
|Erin Coleman, Derrick Griffin
|88.86
|134.44
|Silver
|Ainsley Peterson, Kristofer Ogren
|81.19
|120.86
|Bronze
|Greta Crafoord, John Crafoord
|72.89
|112.03
|Novice Dance- U.S. Viennese Waltz
|Competitors
|Tuesday Score
|Total Score
|1st
|Jocelyn Haines, James Koszuta
|25.63
|25.63
|2nd
|Sophia Elder, Christopher Elder
|22.88
|22.88
|3rd
|Katarina DelCamp, Maxwell Gart
|21.95
|21.95
|Novice Dance- Blues
|Competitors
|Tuesday Score
|Total Score
|1st
|Jocelyn Haines, James Koszuta
|21.48
|47.11
|2nd
|Sophia Elder, Christopher Elder
|23.05
|45.93
|3rd
|Elizabeth Tkachenko, Alexei Kiliakov
|23.04
|43.98
|Junior Pairs Short Program
|Competitors
|Tuesday Score
|Total Score
|1st
|Nica Digerness, Danny Neudecker
|54.66
|54.66
|2nd
|Elli Kopmar, Jonah Barrett
|54.01
|54.01
|3rd
|Alexandria Yao, Austin Hale
|53.55
|53.55
IceNetwork.com
There was a hometown flair to Tuesday's action thanks to the display put on by Angelina Huang, who took the ladies' novice title with a total score of 143.19.
Two years ago, she became the first skater to ever represent St. Peters Figure Skating Association at nationals, and Tuesday, the 14-year-old became the first skater from her club to medal, per Amber Lewis of IceMusings.com.
On the men's novice side, Maxim Naumov was able to overcome a tough start to comfortably win his first-ever United States title.
Almost failing to perform an opening triple lutz-double toe combination could have doomed his day, but he was flawless throughout the rest of his program to take the gold, as he spoke with Mimi McKinnis of IceNetwork.com after his victory:
Before I even skated today, I woke up and I thought, 'This is it. Today is going to be the day.' I knew what I had to do, and I had my mind made up. When something happens, you have to leave it behind you because you can't change it. After the lutz combination, that's what I did. I just kept going and did what I had to do.
With five days to go in the national championships, the competitors will become more experienced and the quality of figure skating will further improve.
Thursday will usher in more of the junior competition before the seniors start Thursday.