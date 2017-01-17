US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Tuesday Results and Updated Schedule

Tuesday marked the fourth day of the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from the Sprint Center and Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

Some of the best young figure skaters in the United States continue to headline the early portions of this competition as we take a look at Tuesday's results:

Here is what the remaining schedule looks like:

2017 US Figure Skating Championships: Tuesday Results Novice Ladies Free Skate Competitors Tuesday Score Total Score Gold Angelina Huang 94.53 143.19 Silver Ting Cui 95.05 142.68 Bronze Pooja Kalyan 84.42 131.77 Novice Men Free Skate Competitors Tuesday Score Total Score Gold Maxim Naumov 122.03 177.85 Silver Joseph Kang 114.55 166.59 Bronze Dinh Tran 97.43 149.41 Novice Pairs Free Skate Competitors Tuesday Score Total Score Gold Erin Coleman, Derrick Griffin 88.86 134.44 Silver Ainsley Peterson, Kristofer Ogren 81.19 120.86 Bronze Greta Crafoord, John Crafoord 72.89 112.03 Novice Dance- U.S. Viennese Waltz Competitors Tuesday Score Total Score 1st Jocelyn Haines, James Koszuta 25.63 25.63 2nd Sophia Elder, Christopher Elder 22.88 22.88 3rd Katarina DelCamp, Maxwell Gart 21.95 21.95 Novice Dance- Blues Competitors Tuesday Score Total Score 1st Jocelyn Haines, James Koszuta 21.48 47.11 2nd Sophia Elder, Christopher Elder 23.05 45.93 3rd Elizabeth Tkachenko, Alexei Kiliakov 23.04 43.98 Junior Pairs Short Program Competitors Tuesday Score Total Score 1st Nica Digerness, Danny Neudecker 54.66 54.66 2nd Elli Kopmar, Jonah Barrett 54.01 54.01 3rd Alexandria Yao, Austin Hale 53.55 53.55 IceNetwork.com

There was a hometown flair to Tuesday's action thanks to the display put on by Angelina Huang, who took the ladies' novice title with a total score of 143.19.

Two years ago, she became the first skater to ever represent St. Peters Figure Skating Association at nationals, and Tuesday, the 14-year-old became the first skater from her club to medal, per Amber Lewis of IceMusings.com.

On the men's novice side, Maxim Naumov was able to overcome a tough start to comfortably win his first-ever United States title.

Almost failing to perform an opening triple lutz-double toe combination could have doomed his day, but he was flawless throughout the rest of his program to take the gold, as he spoke with Mimi McKinnis of IceNetwork.com after his victory:

Before I even skated today, I woke up and I thought, 'This is it. Today is going to be the day.' I knew what I had to do, and I had my mind made up. When something happens, you have to leave it behind you because you can't change it. After the lutz combination, that's what I did. I just kept going and did what I had to do.

With five days to go in the national championships, the competitors will become more experienced and the quality of figure skating will further improve.

Thursday will usher in more of the junior competition before the seniors start Thursday.