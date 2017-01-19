NHL Players Who Have Improved Their Hall of Fame Credentials in 2016-17
For many of the active NHLers who've put up the kind of numbers needed for entry into the Hockey Hall of Fame, this year has been a bit of a downer.
Veteran snipers are showing their age on the cusp of retirement, and while their career accomplishments can not be erased, the lackluster seasons do invoke a certain sadness.
However, there have been some nice milestone moments in 2016-17 with players joining the 500-goal and 1,000-point clubs, Jaromir Jagr cementing his place right underneath Wayne Gretzky among the all-time greats.
Players are chosen for the Hockey Hall of Fame through a complex voting process by an 18-member selection committee, so there is technically no low threshold that has to be met to get in. Those with 1,000-plus points and some periods of dominance definitely get long looks. And there are more than a handful of those types who have improved their Hall of Fame credentials in 2016-17.
Read on to take a closer look at them and what they've done.
The Best of the Rest
Jarome Iginla, Colorado Avalanche: The 39-year-old impending unrestricted free agent has just five goals and 11 points this season and if he falls shy of double digits in the goal department, it would be the first time in his illustrious career. With more than 1,500 games, 600 goals and nearly 1,300 points to his credit, he should be a first-ballot lock. He doesn't have a Cup win but has Olympic golds and a Hart Trophy runner-up season to his credit.
Zdeno Chara, Boston Bruins: With three goals and 11 points through 42 games, the big defenseman is having an even worse campaign than the disappointing and injury riddled one he suffered through two years ago. He ranks among the league's top 40 all-time in points but should make the Hall of Fame based more on his defensive dominance over two decades as a rare specimen. He's also won a Stanley Cup.
Patrick Marleau, San Jose Sharks: The former captain may manage to hit 20 goals this year but is on pace to finish with his lowest point total (possibly less than 40) since his third NHL season. The 37-year-old is seven goals away from 500 and is creeping up on 1,500 games played. He already has 1,056 points and ranks 67th on the all-time scoring list.
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: The 34-year-old passed Dominik Hasek—one of the most dominant goalies of his time—in career victories this year to take over 12th on the list but he's currently struggling and his numbers this season are well below his career averages. Whether or not he makes it into the Hall sooner or later following retirement depends on where he finishes on that all-time wins list, and whether or not he can help bring a Stanley Cup back to New York.
9 & 8. Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
Ages: 36
Career Stats: Henrik Sedin — 1,212 games, 232 goals, 767 assists, 999 points; Daniel Sedin — 1,189 games, 366 goals, 601 assists, 967 points
What They've Done This Year: The Sedin Twins are definitely trending downward in their careers but remain efficient offensively and are creeping up on the 1,000-point mark. Henrik's next point will put him over, and Daniel is likely to make it next season. Together they've combined for 21 goals and 54 points this season for the Vancouver Canucks, helping to keep them in playoff contention.
Estimated Hall of Fame Timeline: Cracking 1,000 doesn't guarantee Hall of Fame entry, but the kind of dominance these two have displayed over time and at their peaks was special and will earn them both spots very quickly when they hang up the skates. Both of them have won scoring titles and although they have never won the Stanley Cup, they've had great success on the international stage. They have a year remaining on their current deals and if they choose to retire as Canucks, they could be on the radar for the Hall in the next few years.
7. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
Age: 30
Career Stats: 688 games, 316 goals, 494 assists, 810 points
What He's Done This Year: Just by staying healthy, the supremely skilled Evgeni Malkin has put together a season that has him on pace for his highest totals since his 2012 Art Ross Trophy win. Malkin is tied with Sidney Crosby for second in the NHL points race with 50 so far. He hasn't missed a contest yet and (knock on wood, Pens fans) should be able to put together just his fifth 70-game season in 11 years.
Estimated Hall of Fame Timeline: Like Crosby, Malkin is a proven winner (just look at his playoff performances) who has earned multiple championships and scoring titles. He's a safe bet to make it in his first year of eligibility, which probably won't be for at least another seven to 10 years. His injury troubles may give some pause, but he may need less than another 10 or 11 years to nearly double his numbers at his current pace if he's able to avoid more missed time in coming seasons.
6. Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks
Age: 37
Career Stats: 1,411 regular-season games, 380 goals, 988 assists, 1,368 points
What He's Done This Year: Although he's not having the same success he did last season, Joe Thornton is still one of the San Jose Sharks' key offensive players. if you ignore his slumpy November (15 games, one goal and five points), Thornton has a pair of goals and 22 points in the other 29 games this year. Even at his current pace, he could be just the 13th player to hit 1,000 assists in the NHL. Every single other retired player to do so has made it to the Hall of Fame, with Jaromir Jagr being the only other active NHLer there.
Estimated Hall of Fame Timeline: Thornton is one of the best setup men to ever play the game and although he doesn't have a Stanley Cup title to his name, he has won Olympic gold with Team Canada and should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer as soon as he hangs up the skates. The next contract could determine when that is as he creeps closer to 40 as an impending unrestricted free agent this summer.
5. Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers
Age: 37
Career Stats: 956 games played, 932 starts, a 449-362-33-101 record, 2.49 goals-against average and .918 save percentage with 73 shutouts
What He's Done This Year: With a shutout victory earlier this month, Roberto Luongo passed Terry Sawchuk on the all-time wins list and took over fifth place. Despite a down year for the Panthers, Luongo has managed to put up some very respectable numbers with a .920 save percentage that ranks in the top half of the league, and a 2.45 goals-against average. He consistently gives his team chances to win.
Estimated Hall of Fame Timeline: He's approaching Curtis Joseph's total and could conceivably wind up in third place behind legends Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy if he can stick around the NHL in a prominent role for at least a few of the final five years of his current contract (via CapFriendly.com). If that plays out, you could make an argument for him when his deal ends in 2022. But because he hasn't won a Stanley Cup (making it to the Final just once), he may take some time to get in. Joseph has been snubbed since 2012.
4. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Age: 29
Career Stats: 744 regular-season games, 365 goals, 623 assists, 988 points
What He's Done This Year: Sidney Crosby leads the league with 27 goals and could manage his sixth 100-point season and first since 2014. He's battling with Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Evgeni Malkin and Edmonton Oilers super sophomore Connor McDavid in the points race while pacing the NHL in points per game. Barring injury, Crosby should be joining the coveted 1,000-point club in the next month or two. Only seven active players have hit that mark.
Estimated Hall of Fame Timeline: Crosby has been such a dominant player that even if his career ends early, he's cemented his status. We hope he plays another decade or more and that he flirts with Jaromir Jagr's impressive numbers before he's done. Right now, he's fifth in career points per game among those who have played at least 200 NHL games, behind legends Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Bobby Orr.
3. Marian Hossa, Chicago Blackhawks
Age: 38
Career Stats: 1,277 regular-season games played, 515 goals, 602 assists, 1,117 points
What He's Done This Year: Marian Hossa has 16 goals in 41 games with the Chicago Blackhawks this season and could hit the 30-goal mark for the ninth time in his career. He's one of the most consistent players on the team and continues to be an underrated NHLer who even as a winger is always on the list of Selke candidates because of his stellar two-way play. He scored his 500th goal and earned his 600th assist this year and is climbing the list of all-time snipers.
Estimated Hall of Fame Timeline: With three Stanley Cup titles with the Blackhawks and five Cup Final appearances with three different teams over two decades, Hossa has to be a lock as a first-ballot guy. Add to the numbers his good nature and he can't miss with the voting committee. He has four years left on his current contract and looks like he has a lot of hockey left in him after this year's resurgence.
2. Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Age: 31
Career Stats: 883 regular-season games, 546 goals, 459 points, 1,005 points
What He's Done This Year: Even though there's a very good chance Alex Ovechkin will score 40 or more goals for the ninth time in his career, you could consider this a bit of a down season for the Russian sniper. Any disappointment over the notion he may not crack 50 for a fourth straight campaign is quickly erased by the magnitude of his recent milestones. Ovechkin passed Montreal Canadiens legend Maurice Richard for 29th on the all-time goals list (against the Habs, no less), and has also surpassed 1,000 points.
Estimated Hall of Fame Timeline: Considering Ovechkin's age and the fact he passed The Rocket—after whom the league's annual goal-scoring title trophy is named—in nearly 100 fewer games, it's a good bet he'll finish much, much higher on that list of all-time goal hounds. Wayne Gretzky's record may be safe with seven more seasons at his current career average of .62 goals per game necessary, but it isn't out of the realm of possibility if Ovechkin plays into his 40s as Jaromir Jagr has. Either way, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer already.
1. Jaromir Jagr, Florida Panthers
Age: 44
Career Stats: 1,675 regular-season games played, 757 goals, 1,138 assists, 1,895 points
What He's Done This Year: Forget the less-than-eyebrow-raising totals of eight goals and 27 points in 46 games so far, the ageless Jaromir Jagr managed to pass Hall of Famer Mark Messier for second all-time in points, leapfrogged blueline legend Paul Coffey for fifth in assists, and remains among the league's top 100 scoring forwards this season. He's been the Florida Panthers' most consistent leader in a year filled with injury to some of their top young players.
Estimated Hall of Fame Timeline: The day Jagr does retire from professional hockey, he'll find his way into the hallowed Hall. The problem is he has claimed he will play until he is 50 years old, and has other records in sight. It's hard to find evidence on the ice that he won't achieve that goal.
Stats via NHL.com and Hockey-Reference.com. Contracts courtesy of CapFriendly.com
