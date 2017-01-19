NHL Players Who Have Improved Their Hall of Fame Credentials in 2016-17

1 of 10

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

For many of the active NHLers who've put up the kind of numbers needed for entry into the Hockey Hall of Fame, this year has been a bit of a downer.

Veteran snipers are showing their age on the cusp of retirement, and while their career accomplishments can not be erased, the lackluster seasons do invoke a certain sadness.

However, there have been some nice milestone moments in 2016-17 with players joining the 500-goal and 1,000-point clubs, Jaromir Jagr cementing his place right underneath Wayne Gretzky among the all-time greats.

Players are chosen for the Hockey Hall of Fame through a complex voting process by an 18-member selection committee, so there is technically no low threshold that has to be met to get in. Those with 1,000-plus points and some periods of dominance definitely get long looks. And there are more than a handful of those types who have improved their Hall of Fame credentials in 2016-17.

Read on to take a closer look at them and what they've done.