Ricky Rubio Trade Rumors: News, Speculation Surrounding Timberwolves Guard

The Minnesota Timberwolves have finally done the seemingly inevitable, placing point guard Ricky Rubio on the trade block.

Wolves Pushing for Rubio Trade

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported the Timberwolves are "actively" looking to move Rubio, though no trade is imminent. Forward Shabazz Muhammad is also being offered with Rubio in a package deal.

Rubio, 26, is averaging a career-low 7.6 points and 7.9 assists per game in his first season under coach Tom Thibodeau.

Selected fifth overall in the 2009 draft, Rubio's future with the Wolves has been the cause of speculation since Minnesota selected Kris Dunn last June. Dunn hasn't done much to prove he's the point guard of the future. He enters Tuesday averaging 3.9 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds, struggling with shot creation and sporting an inconsistent jumper.

The Timberwolves are reportedly looking for a "bridge" point guard who can ease Dunn's eventual transition into the starter role. They have had preliminary discussions with the Sacramento Kings but are holding out for a better package in return.

Rubio's flaws are well-publicized and likely not changing at this point. His jumper and finishing ability near the rim are essentially broken. He has shot under 40 percent in each of his six NBA seasons and is currently knocking down a career-low 24.7 percent of his threes. Given that free-throw shooting is typically a good indicator of shot form and Rubio is an 81.9 percent free-throw shooter, it's fair to wonder if Rubio's hit a mental hurdle with his shot that he'll never get over.

"I gotta be more aggressive. But at the same time, run the team," Rubio told Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp. "It's just something, 'Should I run the team or should I score?' I gotta learn how to balance that and be more aggressive sometimes."

Rubio's skills are also just as obvious. He's a preternatural passer and playmaker; perhaps only LeBron James is better at finding holes in open space. While rarely mentioned among the game's best defenders, Rubio averages 2.2 steals per game for his career, is a good on-ball defender and rarely makes mental errors. Only Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley have a better defensive RPM than Rubio, per ESPN.com.

On nights when Rubio is even an adequate shooter, he can look like one of the NBA's best point guards. But his flaws are so glaring in a league where shooting is more important than ever that it's unlikely he'll ever stop being a polarizing player.

Wolves brass made their opinion on Rubio clear from the moment they made Dunn their first major acquisition.

