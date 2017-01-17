Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yaya Toure and Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City's Yaya Toure has reportedly rejected a lucrative offer to move to the Chinese Super League. The veteran midfielder is said to have rebuffed £430,000 per week to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Toure has actually knocked back interest from China for a second time, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone: "Toure, 33, was the subject of interest from the Chinese Super League last summer. He decided against moving then and gave the same response when he was contacted again to say the offer remained open during the current transfer window, which closes on 31 January."

Significantly, Toure's show of loyalty may not improve his standing at City, specifically with manager Pep Guardiola, per Stone: "Toure has been free to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs overseas since 1 January but it is understood he still enjoys the English game. Guardiola has not given Toure any guarantees about his future beyond the summer."

It's a notable decision from Toure considering things have been tense with Guardiola since the summer. The player's agent, Dimitri Seluk, clashed with the City boss, while Toure was left out of the club's UEFA Champions League squad for the group stage.

However, Seluk is now happy to play up his client's sense of loyalty to City, per Sky Sports News HQ:

Agent: Yaya wants to play at the highest level. He's happy at Manchester City and likes football more than money: https://t.co/l0muFEO6I0 — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 17, 2017

Guardiola has wisely reinstalled Toure to the City starting XI in recent weeks. The Ivory Coast man has repaid the gesture by proving he hasn't lost his eye for goal or his quality in possession.

Toure has found the net four times in Premier League and FA Cup action, according to WhoScored.com. City still need Toure's ability to turn matches in their favour.

Guardiola's midfield has lacked ingenuity with playmaker Ilkay Gundogan on the injury list. Meanwhile, there hasn't been a secure base while holding player Fernandinho has served two suspensions.

Admittedly, it's still not always easy for Guardiola to find Toure's best role. The Spaniard recently miscast Toure as a defensive midfielder during Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Everton.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images Toure has been a useful contributor since returning to the first team.

Truthfully, Toure still belongs further forward, where he can influence City's inconsistent attacking play. His decision to shun the riches on offer in China is still a boost for Guardiola, whose side have slipped to fifth after losing at Everton.

Alexis Sanchez on Guardiola's Transfer List

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly one of four major transfer targets Guardiola wants to sign to bolster his ailing squad. The Daily Star's Luke Gardener has named Sanchez along with Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Guardiola's main targets.

As Gardener noted, Sanchez's current contract situation could play into City's hands: "Guardiola's interest will unnerve Gunners fans who are desperate for the Chile international to sign a new deal at the club."

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sanchez is said to be on City's radar.

Negotiations between Arsenal and Sanchez are said to have stalled, according to Lee Astley of The Sun. However, the player recently revealed he's content with the Gunners, per an interview with Arsenal's official YouTube channel (h/t Callum Davis of the Daily Telegraph): “I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things. I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title."

Yet Sanchez hasn't always seemed as happy as he sounds—certainly not when he reacted angrily to being substituted late on during Arsenal's recent 4-0 win over Swansea City.

As for City, Sanchez would be a strange fit, despite once working with Guardiola at Barcelona. The manager hasn't always seemed comfortable with City's talisman striker Sergio Aguero. A report from Omnisport (h/t Yahoo Sports) spelled out how Aguero has appeared troubled: "The 28-year-old, synonymous with a cheery smile, has cut an unusually frustrated figure and again appeared to be unravelling during the torturous closing stages at Goodison."

Tensions are somewhat understandable since Aguero can be too individualistic for the collective game Guardiola preaches.

However, the same accusation can be levelled at Sanchez, who will often delay a quick pass in the final third to try to beat multiple defenders and fashion his own shooting chance.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images Sanchez may be no better a fit for Guardiola's style than Aguero.

Sanchez is also never happier than when he's allowed to lead the line by playing through the middle. It's something that could put him at odds with Aguero should he move to City.

The Citizens will need to spend big to give Guardiola the players he needs to make his system work. But he may be better served by looking beyond Sanchez.