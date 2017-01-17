Tajiri Injury: Updates on WWE Star's Knee and Return

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Veteran cruiserweight Tajiri is currently on the shelf due to a knee injury, WWE announced Tuesday.

Tajiri Not Cleared to Compete, No Timetable for Return

Tuesday, Jan. 17

According to WWE.com, the Japanese Superstar is not currently medically cleared to compete after suffering the injury at a recent NXT TV taping.

Tajiri teamed with countryman Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe in a dark main event for NXT on Jan. 5.

Prior to that, he made his 205 Live debut on Jan. 3 in a winning effort against Sean Maluta before spraying The Brian Kendrick in the face with his signature green mist.

The 46-year-old competed in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament over the summer and was recently added to WWE's growing cruiserweight division.

Tajiri wrestled for WWE from 2001 through 2005, during which time he became a cruiserweight, United States, light heavyweight and tag team champion.

With Tajiri out of action, WWE should continue to rely on top cruiserweights such as Rich Swann, Neville, TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher and Kendrick.

