Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Antoine Griezmann, Luke Shaw

Manchester United are "confident of completing a summer deal" for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, but Luke Shaw is "almost certain" to be shown the exit door by manager Jose Mourinho.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent reported the Red Devils could break the world-record transfer fee once again to purchase the Frenchman, whose value and reputation have rocketed in the past 12 months. United are said to be "increasingly confident" of landing the attacker, as Mourinho continues to rebuild the fallen giants.

Delaney wrote:

Intermediaries representing Griezmann and United have been talking for several months, and the Euro 2016 top scorer is said to be extremely keen on the move, with the chance to link up with international teammate Paul Pogba only making it more enticing. The principles of any prospective deal have already been verbally agreed, including weekly wage and prospective shirt number.

Delaney added United would have to match the player's €100 million buyout clause to trigger the deal, allowing Atleti to pursue a high-profile replacement.

The 25-year-old has continued his strong form from last term, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in La Liga and Europe this season, according to WhoScored.com.

Pundit Craig Burley recently said he believes the France international will land at Old Trafford in the near future.

Speaking to ESPN FC (h/t Marc Williams of the Daily Star), Burley stated his opinion on the prospective transfer:

I think [this could happen], not in January, but potentially in the summer. [I hear] that he may stay an extra year with [Atletico boss] Diego Simeone and then things might happen. But I get the feeling, as we know, that money talks and he will be a potential target for the big clubs. Man United are on the lookout for top players, so I think this deal could happen.

Here is the striker in action:

Mourinho could be about to cut his losses in defence as he decides whether Shaw has a future in his squad at the Theatre of Dreams.

Delaney reported the self-proclaimed Special One has "become fed up" with the England international and is not impressed with his development in recent months.

Shaw arrived at United as one of the most promising defenders in European football, but he has struggled to find his way into the first team since Mourinho's arrival in Manchester.

The player is still young and has plenty of time on his side, and it would be a mistake for the manager to sell the full-back without giving him an extended chance.

Shaw's attacking prowess had been clear and evident under former manager Louis van Gaal, and the player could be a destructive weapon if Mourinho sticks by him for the next couple of years.

Shaw has recently recovered from a career-threatening injury and deserves longer to prove himself in a United shirt.