Anthony Lynn to Chargers: Top Takeaways from Introductory Press Conference

Anthony Lynn had his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. In his opening remarks, however, he nearly had a humorous slip-up.

"I am so proud to be the coach of the San Dieee...L.A. Chargers," the coach said, catching himself, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "Oops."

Lynn can be forgiven for the near-slip. Many folks around the NFL are still adjusting to the organization's decision to move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

While navigating that transition is now on Lynn's plate, he was more interested in talking about his goals for the team going forward, per Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Anthony Lynn says Chargers will be disciplined, physical team. Not a rebuild. Ready to compete. Not just in 2017. "This is long-term, baby." — Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) January 17, 2017

"We have the opportunity to start fast," he said, per Beacham. "This is not a rebuilding project. We have a very talented roster."

He added, per Gehlken: "I thought this was the best job out there."

Lynn confirmed, meanwhile, that Ken Whisenhunt will remain his offensive coordinator, according to Gehlken, while adding that he met with Gus Bradley once and will meet with him on Tuesday about the team's vacant defensive coordinator position. He added that he had a group of candidates in mind.

Lynn also seemed excited to work with several of the team's established players.

"He's a football junkie," he said of quarterback Philip Rivers, according to Beacham. "I'm looking forward to him even taking his game to another level."

As for running back Melvin Gordon, Lynn noted (per the team): "He's very dynamic. He's a hardworking young man. ... He's growing like a weed right now."

And tweaking the running game will be a priority next season.

"I like to run the football multiple ways. ... I think there are some things we can do a little differently," he noted.

Lynn will have his work cut out for him. Even with the presence of players like Rivers, Gordon, star rookie Joey Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen when he returns from injury, the Chargers have missed the postseason for three straight years and were 9-23 over the past two seasons.

The team also gave up 26.4 points per game last season, 29th in the NFL, and were 26th in turnover differential (-7). And despite having several cornerstones on the roster, there are also a number of holes to fill.

Lynn, however, has plenty of experience in the game. The former NFL running back has coached in the league since 2000, largely as a running backs coach over 14 seasons with five different franchises. He joined the Buffalo Bills in 2015 as a running backs coach and assistant head coach before taking over as the team's offensive coordinator in 2016 and becoming the interim head coach for one contest after Rex Ryan was fired.

Now it's off to Los Angeles to lead an organization in a new city. It's hardly an easy adjustment, but Lynn seems prepared for the challenge ahead.

