Terrelle Pryor Becomes 7th Browns Receiver to Top 1,000 Single-Season Yards

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor's seven catches for 94 yards in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers pushed him to 1,007 receiving yards for the season.

In doing so, he became just the seventh wide receiver in franchise history to tally at least 1,000 yards in a campaign, per NFL Communications.

Pryor's production waned a bit in the three games prior to Week 17 (just 58 receiving yards total), but it's quite possible a torn ligament in his finger played into his decline in the latter portion of the season. Pryor underwent surgery on his right middle finger Jan. 4 and will need to wear a cast on his right hand until early February, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

After an experimental run under center with the Oakland Raiders in 2013, Pryor finally earned an extended opportunity as a wideout in 2016, and he made the most of his opportunity.

The Browns entered the season optimistic they would regain the services of Josh Gordon. He was set for reinstatement by the league in Week 5, but Gordon wound up entering a rehab facility just before the date arrived.

Despite Gordon's absence from the depth chart, Pryor's emergence gave the team unexpected production out of a position that saw rookie wideout Corey Coleman miss six weeks due to a broken hand. Pryor's one-year contract with the Browns ran out after the season, so it's no guarantee he will don the Cleveland colors in 2017.

If the Browns were to re-sign Pryor, the club could have a dynamic duo of pass-catchers next year. The challenge would then become figuring out who will throw them the football.