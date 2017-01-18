The New List of Most Quotable Sports Stars

Are Michael and Martellus Bennett the most quotable people in sports today?

It's not like there's a scientific process for determining that, but if there was, the NFL brothers would stand a decent chance of coming out on top.

What makes stars quotable, anyway? Well, they're generally unafraid to say what's on their mind. That could be a self-congratulatory statement, an adversarial criticism or just a funny phrase—basically, anything notable.

Quotable folks make unique statements on at least a semi-regular basis. These are not one-hit wonders here. Reporters can count on these stars for a sound bite in a pinch.

There are plenty of quote machines in sports today. There are old-guard guys like Charles Barkley. And there are the LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldos of the world, who will always be quotable because of their dominance and fame.

The following 10 athletes and coaches are simply some of the most quotable individuals in sports right now. So when they talk, listen up.