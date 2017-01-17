Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mamadou Sakho and Sead Kolasinac

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Mamadou Sakho will depart Anfield in the January transfer window as Liverpool attempt to find a buyer for the defender, according to Sky Sports' Vinny O'Connor.

O'Connor (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Star) said the Frenchman, who has been banished from the first-team by manager Jurgen Klopp, will not be sold "on the cheap," but the Reds are keen to sell the controversial character.

"Mamadou Sakho was left out of Liverpool's under-23 squad yesterday," said O'Connor. "It's not the first time either that he's been left out of that squad. It's Liverpool's intention to move him on. The likelihood is that he will leave in this transfer window."

Sevilla have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, per Winter, who joined the Reds in 2013 from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international has suffered a number of injuries during his spell on Merseyside, but he has now completely fallen out of favour with Klopp.

The centre-back made 32 appearances for his club in the Premier League and Europe last term, according to WhoScored.com, but he has plummeted down the pecking order since pre-season.

Pundit Tony Gale told Sky Sports (h/t James Walters of the Daily Star) he believes the player must depart Anfield soon in order to relight his flagging career in the north-west.

Gale said:

For me it's time for Sakho to move on. [Dejan] Lovren has played well in recent weeks. At last he's proving to be the centre-back we thought he might be when he moved from Southampton. I thought they got the wrong one and they should have got [Jose] Fonte but Lovren has done particularly well. [Joel] Matip has also done well. That will be the partnership at Liverpool. Would Sakho sit around and be a squad player? I'm not sure.

In other Reds news, Juventus will hold talks with Liverpool target Sead Kolasinac, as the Italian champions explore the possibility of signing the defender.

According to Tuttosport (h/t talkSPORT), the 23-year-old Schalke player can leave his club on a free transfer in the summer, but the Old Lady require a replacement for Patrice Evra and could now bid £4 million for his services. Kolasinac is described as Juve's "number one target," but the German club are reluctant sellers.

German publication Bild (h/t Tom Olver of Metro) previously reported Klopp wanted to add the Bosnia and Herzegovina international to his first-team squad as a replacement for Alberto Moreno.

Moreno has struggled to make an impact and produce consistent form during Klopp's tenure, arriving at Anfield as one of the best young left-backs in Europe.

The 24-year-old greatly impressed during his time at Sevilla, but he has not fully adapted to life in the English league.

Kolasinac would have been an adequate replacement, providing both auxiliary coverage in defence and midfield, but it now appears Juve have the edge over the Premier League giants.