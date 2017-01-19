Midseason Player Grades for Each San Antonio Spurs Player

10. Dewayne Dedmon, Center

Dewayne Dedmon has continued to flourish as a first-year member of the Spurs. He boasts a 108.9 offensive rating compared to a 95.3 defensive clip, according to NBA.com. He also sports a 21.4 percent rebounding rate.

More often than not, Dedmon's limited offensive arsenal hardly harms San Antonio. The 7-footer has made 89.7 percent of his shots from 10 feet or closer, per Basketball-Reference.com. Plus, his presence is a deterrent at the rim.

If the Spurs are struggling, Dedmon won't pick up the offense, but that's a rare sight for 2016-17's team.

Grade: A-

9. David Lee, Power Forward

As the salary cap spiked and franchises tried to fit multiple superstars onto the roster, near-minimum contracts became imperative. Along with Dedmon's inexpensive deal, San Antonio added a heady veteran willing to sacrifice money in pursuit of a title. David Lee is a mediocre—at very best—defender, but his offense has boosted the bench unit.

He is most comfortable in pick-and-roll sets, and he's an efficient scorer near the rim. Lee, who is due just $1.5 million (h/t Basketball Insiders), has averaged 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per 36 minutes, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Grade: A-

8. Jonathon Simmons, Swingman

The latest diamond in the rough, Jonathan Simmons has earned a 20-minute role for the Spurs. He provides the type of explosive athleticism rarely seen on previous rosters, an ability to create offense and an active mentality on defense.

What's missing from Simmons' game is efficiency—and a dependable stroke from beyond the arc. Although the 27-year-old can do a little bit of everything, he'll go from four points to 14 to five across any random span of games.

Simmons' output isn't reliant on three-point shooting, but the Spurs would benefit from having him become a third long-range weapon on the bench.

Grade: B

7. Manu Ginobili, Shooting Guard

"We know we are not going to get the old Manu every night," Green said, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. "But we also know on some nights, we are going to get him."

And the Spurs have rarely wasted those throwback performances. Plus, the 39-year-old has also stood out as one of San Antonio's more reliable players. Ginobili's shooting is inconsistent, but his creativity and defense are key reasons the bench unit has thrived.

According to NBA.com, Dedmon, Lee, Simmons, Ginobili and Patty Mills have posted a 111.9 offensive rating and 74.3 defensive clip. The value of the Argentine's leadership cannot be discounted.

Grade: B+

6. Patty Mills, Point Guard

Someone wants a contract worth $10 million per year.

Patty Mills, an impending unrestricted free agent, has encountered a nine-game cold stretch with just one double-digit scoring day. However, that's nothing new: He's shaken slumps in previous years, so it's reasonable to believe that will happen again.

Unlike past seasons, though, Mills still impacts the offense thanks to a career-high 3.5 assists per game. The Australian's grade dips because his role is centered on shooting, but this is the most well-rounded he's has ever been.

Once the shots start falling again, he'll show that $10 million worth.

Grade: B