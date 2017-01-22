Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Best and Worst Outcomes for Superstar

Elsa/Getty Images

The WWE Universe will be treated to another appearance by wrestling legend Goldberg on the go-home episode of Raw before the 2017 Royal Rumble, but fans have already turned their attention to how he will be booked at the January pay-per-view.

Despite being portrayed as an unstoppable force since returning to WWE in October, few people believe that Goldberg will win the 30-man Battle Royal. While he is still a top contender to walk away victorious, the feud with Brock Lesnar will likely boil over at the event.

Here are the best and worst booking options for Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.

Best: Goldberg Gets Eliminated Early

The best possible booking for Goldberg would be to allow him to come out No. 1 overall at the Royal Rumble. With his elaborate entrance kicking off the Battle Royal, the WWE Universe would be on its feet from the start of the match.

As Goldberg is standing in the ring, the music of the No. 2 entrant should hit, revealing that it’s Lesnar. With so much history between the two combatants, they would immediately begin brawling.

The fans would be watching as the two monsters tear each other apart as the No. 3 entrant makes their way to the ring. Before the next entrant is even in the squared circle, Goldberg and Lesnar should eliminate each other and continue fighting to the back.

By eliminating each other early in the match, a WrestleMania 33 bout between Goldberg and Lesnar would become obvious and the focus for the remainder of the Royal Rumble would be on which Superstar pulls out the victory.

Worst: Goldberg Wins the Royal Rumble

While older wrestling fans who have walked away from the sport may be enticed to return if Goldberg were to win the Royal Rumble, it doesn’t make sense to bestow the honor on the former WCW champion.

Not only does the 50-year-old Goldberg not need the victory to cement his legacy or prove his return was warranted, but he also has a built-in feud with Lesnar that should be the focus for both men moving forward.

Having Goldberg walk out of the 2017 Royal Rumble match victorious would mean he'd challenge for either the Universal or the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 33. While there is no doubting Goldberg’s clout with wrestling fans from different generations, there are better options for possible winners.

Instead of giving a 50-year-old part-time wrestler the win, allowing a younger talent like Braun Strowman or Seth Rollins to win the Battle Royal could help build their legacy and give them instant credibility.

