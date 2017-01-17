Masters Snooker 2017 Results: Updated Draw and Schedule After Tuesday's Scores

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Marco Fu toppled Judd Trump in a final-frame decider at the 2017 Masters Snooker, defeating his opponent 6-5 in the first round at Alexandra Palace, London, on Tuesday.

The pair received a standing ovation at the end of the match, as they both produced monumental performances, but it was the player from Hong Kong who prevailed.

Fu didn't lead at any point of the match until he reached the finish line, ending with a century break to win the game and set up a clash with Mark Allen.

Later, Neil Robertson takes on Allister Carter in the evening session.

Here are Tuesday's confirmed results:

Masters Snooker 2017: Tuesday Results Player Score Player Marco Fu 6-5 Judd Trump Neil Robertson TBD Allister Carter BBC Sport

Here's what the rest of the first-round draw looks like:

Masters Snooker 2017 Draw: Round 1 Date Time (GMT) Match Wednesday, January 18 1 p.m. Mark Selby vs. Mark Williams Wednesday, January 18 7 p.m. Shaun Murphy vs. Barry Hawkins BBC Sport

For the quarter-final draw in full, visit BBC Sport.

Tuesday Recap

Cue-Man-Fu produced some of the best form of his career at the Ally Pally, catching Trump at the end to overturn a likely defeat at the Masters tournament.

The elder statesman showed discipline and control to battle back against the world No. 4.

The Bristol-born wizard captured the opening three frames with breaks of 102, 87 and 67, with Fu helpless in his seat.

However, the 2011 Masters runner-up staged a revival in the fourth frame, making a titanic break of 130 to register a comeback.

The following frames saw Fu rattle off breaks of 88 and 89 to further erode the deficit, but Trump made his way back to the table, firing a break of 79 to make it 4-2.

World Snooker highlighted Trump's finishing:

Fu continued to raise his standard and wrestled the score back to 4-4 after a 110 clearance levelled proceedings.

However, an aggressive break of 112 gave Trump the advantage once again as the crowd became more involved in the match.

The tie was all square in the 10th frame. Both men continued to play to the highest standard, and the match was decided at the death. Fu edged out his opponent with yet another sensational century clearance.

Trump was the pick of many to progress deep into the competition, but Fu will now meet Allen in the quarter-final.

The Asian master has been playing at his best since winning the recent Scottish Open against John Higgins, and the competition format suits the player as he attempts to scoop a major tournament success.