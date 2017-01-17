Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dimitri Payet and Per Mertesacker

Arsenal and Premier League rivals Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign West Ham United's creative forward Dimitri Payet. However, the reports also suggested that Payet is wanted by clubs in China, although the France international is expected to focus on returning to former club Marseille.

Arsenal's and United's interest was revealed by Jack Wilson in an exclusive for the Daily Star: "Starsport understand the Premier League heavy hitters opened preliminary talks with Payet’s camp to see if he’d be interested in a possible move. Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are both Payet fans and have been keeping an eye on his availability for months."

Yet despite attracting admirers as high-profile as Arsenal manager Wenger and United boss Mourinho, Payet is still determined to return to Marseille, per Wilson: "The France intentional is desperate to return to his former club and sees that as the only place he wants to go. Marseille have already made two bids for the want-away star - both of which have been rejected."

Payet has been dropped from the Hammers squad after making it clear he no longer wishes to play for the east London club. Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News HQ confirmed the player's stance:

Solhekol has since revealed how the Hammers are expecting Payet to make amends and will stick him with the reserves until he does:

Payet may want to return to France, but he'd make a terrific addition to the Gunners. He's the exact type of skilled and inspirational attacker Wenger builds his teams around.

Payet brings a touch of the outrageous to every match. His moments of flair enliven games and consistently unlock defences in the final third.

Even in a down season, 29-year-old Payet has scored three times and provided six assists, according to WhoScored.com. He remains an artist in his technique and is deadly from set pieces.

Payet's fit at Arsenal would be an obvious one. He could operate on the same left flank on which he's thrived for the Hammers.

The position has represented something of a dilemma for Wenger this season, with the Gunners trying a host of players there. Yet none of Alex Iwobi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Perez can match Payet's game-turning talents.

It's no wonder Arsenal have been strongly linked with the Frenchman for a while. In fact, the Gunners were declared favourites to sign Payet in a Daily Express report (h/t Dan Zeqiri of The Daily Telegraph) back in December.

Wenger should consider revisiting the idea of signing Payet, especially with the futures of playmaker Mesut Ozil and striker Alexis Sanchez still in doubt, per Charlie Phillippe of the Express.

Payet would offer similar creative potency alongside this star duo, while also giving Arsenal some insurance should either or both opt against signing a new contract.

Paul Gilham/Getty Images Payet would provide insurance should one or both of Ozil or Sanchez refuse to sign new deals with Arsenal.

However, Wenger and Mourinho may be too late. Writing for the London Evening Standard, Jonathan Johnson has called Payet's return to Marseille "increasingly likely."

Yet a major show of interest from one of the Premier League's top four, such as the Gunners, might still change things.

Per Mertesacker Close to New Deal

Wenger may not be ready to add more new faces to his squad, but the Arsenal chief could take a step closer to keeping a key figure at the Emirates Stadium, despite conflicting reports.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed a new deal with veteran centre-back Per Mertesacker, according to Matt Hughes of The Times.

Mertesacker, 32, is said to be ready to sign a new contract to stay at Arsenal for another year. Hughes offered more details about the terms offered to Mertesacker: "The German defender, who was offered £70,000 a week, is undergoing rehab after suffering knee and calf injuries, and it is unclear when he will be fit to return to action."

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images Mertesacker could be in line to extend his Arsenal stay.

However, James Olley of the London Evening Standard does not believe the deal has been agreed just yet. While Olley agreed with Hughes about the terms Mertesacker will be offered, he wrote, "no agreement has yet been reached" between club and player.

One fresh detail Olley did provide concerns a possible loan move for Mertesacker: "It remains unlikely for the time being that he will be loaned out although that eventuality has not been completely ruled out."

A report from The Times (h/t Warren Haughton of the Sun) earlier this month said Mertesacker would be sent on loan.

The idea of keeping Mertesacker may irk some, since the German has never been the quickest or most physically dominant defender. However, the former Werder Bremen ace has proved one of the true leaders in this squad.

Mertesacker has held the captain's armband and remains a vital influence in the dressing room. Wenger has talked up Mertesacker's value for establishing an important "balance between youth and experience" in Arsenal's squad, per Phillippe.

Mertesacker is indeed a valuable squad member. His experience and savvy can offer a useful complement to first-team centre-backs Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel. He can also be an invaluable mentor to 21-year-old Rob Holding.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Mertesacker is still an important option at the back for the Gunners.

Most importantly, Mertesacker can continue helping to hold a talented but temperamental squad together behind the scenes.

Wenger needs players such as Mertesacker to stay at Arsenal. But he also needs an infusion of fresh talent like the kind Payet would bring to a squad still in the hunt for top trophies this season.