Worst Sports Rules Changes of the 2000s

Some sports rules make little sense. Others are downright terrible.

The rule that awarded home-field advantage in the World Series to the league that won the Major League Baseball All-Star Game upset and even angered passionate baseball fans. It was, in fact, such a bad change that individuals running the league eventually had to erase the mistake made years ago. That rule now no longer exists, and fans around the country are happy for it.

FIFA plans on expanding the World Cup and allowing more countries to enter the competition. We still don't know what is or isn't a catch in the NFL. NBA rules regarding "hack-a" fouls are silly.

We can do better.

The sports world could use an individual who serves as the "commissioner of common sense." This person, ideally, would scrap any ridiculous rules before they become enforced by an organization or league.

What absurd rule change from the past 17 years is your least favorite?