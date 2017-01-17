Judge Rules David Goodwillie, David Robertson Raped Woman in 2011

Former Dundee United team-mates David Robertson and David Goodwillie have been ordered to pay £100,000 in damages after a judge ruled Tuesday they raped a woman in January 2011.

The Press Association (via the Guardian) reported Denise Clair had alleged the two players raped her at a time that Lord Armstrong said she was "vulnerable through an excessive intake of alcohol." In his ruling, the judge added that her claims were "cogent, persuasive and compelling" and concluded "they each raped her."

Robertson and Goodwillie never faced criminal charges in the case. Clair requested £500,000 in damages from the players before reaching an agreement on the final amount in the Edinburgh Court of Session, according to the Press Association.

The PA report included comments from Clair, who discussed her frustration with the decision not to move forward with a criminal trial involving the athletes.

"I am pleased by today's verdict," she said. "However I am bitterly disappointed that I was so badly let down by the criminal justice system and was forced to seek a remedy through the civil court."

The Press Association also provided a statement from Lord Armstrong about the verdict:

Having carefully examined and scrutinised the whole evidence in the case, I find the evidence for the pursuer to be cogent, persuasive and compelling. In the result, therefore, I find that in the early hours of Sunday January 2, 2011, at the flat in Greig Crescent, Armadale, both defenders took advantage of the pursuer when she was vulnerable through an excessive intake of alcohol and, because her cognitive functioning and decision-making processes were so impaired, was incapable of giving meaningful consent; and that they each raped her.

Robertson and Goodwillie both left Dundee United following the 2010-11 campaign.

Goodwillie, 27, did return to Tannadice Park for a loan stint during the 2013-14 season. He currently plays for League Two side Plymouth Argyle. The English club released a statement following the ruling and their decision to withhold the striker from action for the time being, per the Independent: "We note today's judgement from the Court of Session in Edinburgh regarding David Goodwillie. We await the full report, which we will consider in detail before making any comment. Until such time, David Goodwillie will not be selected to play for Plymouth Argyle."

Robertson, 30, is a member of Cowdenbeath in Scottish League Two. The Blue Brazil posted a message on their official website similar to the one made by Plymouth Argyle.

"We are now aware of today's Court judgement regarding David Robertson. At present, we can make no further comment until we have the full details available for us to consider and review," it said. "In the interim, David Robertson will not be considered for selection by Cowdenbeath FC."

Sky Sports noted the players argued during the case the sexual encounter was consensual. The judge stated their arguments about receiving her consent were not "credible or reliable," however.