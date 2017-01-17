WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 16

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The Royal Rumble is only weeks away and the January 16 episode of Raw featured a showdown between Superstars who figure to play a key role in that event's proceedings.

Brock Lesnar returned to the flagship show, Braun Strowman continued to make his presence felt, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho bragged about their championship reigns and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were...there.

Even Sami Zayn, the consummate underdog, made an appearance.

While those Superstars appear on our rundown of biggest winners and losers, the main event stars are hardly the only ones to make an impact (for better or worse) on Monday's broadcast.

There was a cruiserweight, two female competitors on opposite sides of the argument and a former tag champion whose inability to catch a break was once again at center stage.

Who were those performers and how did their booking and performances Monday night affect their journey to the Rumble?

Take a look with this recap of this week's Raw.