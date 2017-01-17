FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 18 Predictions, Pack Costs, More

Domestic football is back in full swing across Europe following the festive period, with the return of Ligue 1 in France giving those selecting FIFA 17's Team of the Week even more options to include in the 23-man Ultimate Team squad for Week 18.

In the French top flight, Monaco moved to the summit of the standings after an impressive 4-1 win over Marseille, with two-goal Bernardo Silva the driving force behind the memorable victory. He's a shoo-in for selection, and his card, having already been upgraded twice this season, should be among the week's most coveted.

There were some standout performances in the Premier League too, most notably from Tottenham Hotspur man Harry Kane, who grabbed a hat-trick in the 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso and Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic both grabbed braces for their sides, while Michail Antonio was the architect behind West Ham United’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, setting up all three goals on the day.

Further afield, there were some standout displays from Spanish defenders, the end of Real Madrid's longstanding unbeaten run and a crop of emerging young talents who made their mark.

Here is a glimpse at those in contention for an in-form card as things stand, how the team will shape up and details of how you can get your hands on these sought-after squad members.

Predicted FIFA 17 Team of the Week 18 Position Player Club Country Rating Pred. GK Gorka Iraizoz Athletic Bilbao Spain 79 > 83 RB Aleix Vidal Barcelona Spain 77 > 82 CB Inigo Martinez Real Sociedad Spain 81 > 84 > 85 CB Ivan Marcano Porto Spain 79 > 83 LM > LWB Marcos Alonso Chelsea Spain 77 > 82 RM Bernardo Silva Monaco Portugal 81 > 84 > 86 > 87 RM Michael Antonio West Ham England 76 > 81 CAM Hakim Ziyech Ajax Morocco 80 > 81 > 83 LM Marko Arnautovic Stoke City Austria 82 > 84 > 86 ST Harry Kane Tottenham England 84 > 86 > 87 > 88 ST Stevan Jovetic Sevilla Montenegro 81 > 84 Substitutes GK Chris Maxwell Preston North End England 63 > 64 RB Callum Connolly Wigan Athletic England 57 > 62 CM Steven N'Zonzi Sevilla France 82 > 84 > 85 CM Tom Davies Everton England 58 > 63 LM > CAM Kevin Mirallas Everton Belgium 81 > 83 ST James Vaughan Bury England 70 > 74 ST Abel Hernandez Hull City Uruguay 76 > 81 Reserves CM Milan Badelj Fiorentina Croatia 79 > 83 RM Iuri Medeiros Boavista Portugal 77 > 81 RW Alireza Jahanbakhsh AZ Alkmaar Iran 73 > 74 ST Amadou Bakayoko Walsall England 58 > 63 ST Alessandro Matri Sassuolo Italy 78 > 82 FUTHead.com

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Premium Gold Jumbo: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

The final squad will be announced on Wednesday at 3 p.m. GMT. All stats and ratings used are courtesy of FUTHead.com.

Bernardo Silva, Monaco

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

With 60 goals scored in just 20 Ligue 1 matches, Monaco have undoubtedly been one of the standout teams to watch in European football this season. Silva, who has been sensational floating in from the right flank, has been a key part of their attacking success.

The Portugal international was central to Monaco's best work at the Stade Velodrome. After starting the move that led to the third goal, he was quickly into the box to head home, before he poked in a poacher's effort to make the game safe.

As noted by journalist Nathan Motz, not only is the 22-year-old a creator of goals, he's starting to score some himself too:

7 goals/6 assists for Bernardo Silva in 29 matches; he'll finish in double digits in both categories — Nathan Motz (@nathanmotz) January 15, 2017

This week will be the third time he's been upgraded this season, and for those who prefer an intricate style of play on Ultimate Team, Silva will be the man to have from this Team of the Week.

The Portuguese's previous card saw him rated at 86 overall, with dribbling and passing his key attributes, standing at 88 and 86, respectively. Based on his progression and the standard of his performance on Sunday in a crucial game for his team, it'd be no surprise if those figures were boosted up towards 90.

Michail Antonio, West Ham United

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

West Ham's plight has probably contributed to Antonio being overlooked in terms of selection for the Team of the Week. But finally, after a marvellous performance against Palace, the versatile winger is surely set to be included.

With Dimitri Payet refusing to play for the club, Antonio relished the role of creator in chief in the final third, laying on goals for Sofiane Feghouli, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini. As a result, the West Ham Central Twitter feed are desperate to see their man make the cut this week:

The 26-year-old is overdue for a boost in his virtual figures. This season, he has been superb in a variety of different positions for his team, bringing physicality, energy and a ruthlessness to the final third.

Indeed, in addition to the three assists he picked up on Saturday, the former Nottingham Forest man has netted eight times this season, showing brilliant anticipation up top and a tremendous ability to win headers in the danger area.

Antonio is a player that'd be a smart addition to any Ultimate Team too. His speed, somatotype and ability on the ball would make him so useful for so many different situations on FIFA 17.

Stevan Jovetic, Sevilla

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Having moved to Sevilla from Inter Milan in the January window, Stevan Jovetic will be slightly disappointed he can't play Real Madrid every week.

Indeed, after grabbing a goal against Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, the man from Montenegro struck again on Sunday against the European champions in La Liga. However, given the goal was the winner in a 2-1 match, came in stoppage time and ended Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run, his second strike for the club was much more significant.

Per Squawka Football, after playing just 69 minutes at the San Siro this season, he's enjoyed an overdue boost in confidence:

Stevan Jovetic in January:



10th: Joins Sevilla.

12th: Scores on his debut.

15th: Scores the goal to end Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run. pic.twitter.com/oRYkRHxKWV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 15, 2017

The talent the 27-year-old possesses has never been disputed, something illustrated by his stock rating of 81 on the game, although Jovetic has really struggled to find a club that can cater to his playing style in recent seasons.

The early signs suggest Sevilla, who are just one point back on league leaders Real Madrid after their memorable late triumph, may well be an ideal club for him to relaunch his career.