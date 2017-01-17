Inside the Window: Manchester City on the Hunt for a Midfielder

We are heading into the final two weeks of the January transfer window, so who will press the panic button first?
This is the time in the season when spur-of-the-moment signings emerge, as managers attempt to save their own jobs—and club officials throw huge sums of money around in a bid to change their fortunes.
Inside the Window is the B/R column that goes behind the curtain to reveal exactly what is shaping up in the world's biggest leagues.
Our top story this week focuses on Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola weighs up whether to give his side a title boost.