Ranking the 5 Arsenal Players Fans Would Love to See Extend Their Contract

Last week, the French trio of Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin and Olivier Giroud all signed contract extensions with Arsenal.

With the club unlikely to be in the market for new additions during the transfer window, manager Arsene Wenger is instead focusing his energies on securing new deals for the talent he has already amassed at the club.

So who would the Arsenal fans like to see commit themselves to the club next? There are a couple of obvious names to mention, but in this piece we will also look beyond Arsenal’s marquee men to see who else Gunners supporters would want to see put pen to paper.

The players are ranked according to how much of a priority their negotiations ought to be. With Koscielny, Coquelin and Giroud already signed up, these are the men the red side of north London are hoping will be next.