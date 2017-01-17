Manchester United Transfer News: Ashley Young Offered China Move, Latest Rumours

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester United midfielder Ashley Young has reportedly been offered a deal worth £10 million a year to sign for Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng.

Shandong's manager Felix Magath is being backed by his wealthy owners and sees Young as an ideal option to improve the supply line to strikers Graziano Pelle and Papiss Cisse, Warren Haughton of The Sun reported.

Young has failed to feature regularly in United's plans this season, with just two Premier League starts.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Per the report, United have so far rejected all offers, and there has also been interest in the player from Watford, Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

Young has found it difficult to become a part of United boss Jose Mourinho's plans.

A fine crosser of the ball, it is perhaps Young's consistency that has let him down at times. His current status is in contrast to the last two campaigns, where former manager Louis van Gaal saw him as an important senior player at the club.

As Mark Ogden of the Telegraph wrote of Young in 2015: "No player has benefited more from Van Gaal's time in charge."

It was the player's greater defensive awareness that helped him become a main figure, Ogden noted.

Young has won 30 England caps and likely remains a useful squad player for Mourinho at United. He is versatile and has good pace that can stretch defenders and create chances.

But a lack of game time looks to be signalling the end of Young's career at United. He has featured only four times in the league despite being fit, per Transfermarkt.

China's top clubs have already demonstrated they are willing to target Premier League players, having already secured the signings of Oscar and Mikel John Obi from Chelsea on mind-boggling salaries.

However, it remains to be seen whether the lure of China and the big money being offered would attract Young.

If his days at United are numbered, there should be no shortage of interested parties for the former Aston Villa winger's services.

At 31 years old, Young could still do a great job should he be given the chance to remain in the Premier League.