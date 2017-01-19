There’s an old saying that it’s not how you start, but how you finish, and that is applicable to the top undrafted sports stars of the 2000s, because even though they signed with a professional sports team, they started much further behind in the pecking order than drafted players. And yet they didn’t let that stop them from excelling at their game.

The athletes on this list were all undrafted free agents who ended up earning All-Star distinction, winning individual awards, putting up impressive numbers or becoming key cogs on playoff or championship teams. And some were even good enough to merit Hall of Fame consideration.

Note: This list is confined to athletes whose first professional year in their respective leagues was 2000 or later. There are no representatives from MLB; because the finest undrafted players in American baseball all started their careers prior to 2000, including Kevin Mitchell, Bobby Bonilla and Kevin Millar.