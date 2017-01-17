Kurt Angle's Top 10 Moments That Cemented WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Status

Hulk Hogan is wrestling's greatest star, a pop culture icon recognized even by fans who have never watched a second of the sport. He is as iconic as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Iron Man, Captain America, Batman and any other larger-than-life hero.

He transcends the industry, and as such has always been incredibly protected by the powers that be. Sometimes, that protection is even built directly into his contract via creative control.

In 2002, though, he was clearly on the downside of his career. Though he was incredibly popular, it had as much to do with the novelty of the character and its place in wrestling history than the fact that fans suddenly wanted to see The Hulkster beat younger, more athletically gifted stars on a nightly basis.

At the King of the Ring that June, Hogan squared off with wrestling's best, Angle, in singles competition. The match was better than it had any right to be, a true testament to the quality of performer the gold medalist had become.

The finish, though, is what was most extraordinary and earned the contest a spot on this list.

Late in the match, Angle trapped Hogan in the ankle lock...and forced a submission from The Hulkster.

So protected for so long, the idea of Hogan tapping out to anyone was foreign. That he opted to do that sort of favor for Angle not only enhanced the importance of the match but demonstrated the respect Hogan had for his opponent.

Angle has always prided himself on that respect, and it was a major influence in his enshrinement in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.