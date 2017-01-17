Australian Open 2017: Wednesday Schedule, Predictions for Melbourne Bracket

Kin Cheung/Associated Press
Roger Federer has returned to action in the Australian Open.
The Australian Open is the ideal event for tennis fans who have a difficult time sleeping.

Those who can't or choose not to go to sleep can watch tennis all night and into the early morning hours as the first major championship of the year approaches full speed in the second round.

The time difference in the Melbourne-based tournament is the major reason as Wednesday morning matches in Australia hit the air in prime time in the United States. Afternoon and evening matches from Down Under are played in the early morning hours on Wednesday on the East Coast.

Roger Federer has returned to competition in this tournament after missing most of the 2016 season due to a knee injury that required surgery. Federer is the 17th seed and will take on American Noah Rubin in a match that commences at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Federer came back after a six-month layoff to beat Jurgen Melzer in four sets in the opening round, and the 35-year-old was far from dominating in the match. While it may take him several matches to shake off the rust, he could be at his best by the time the tournament reaches the second week.

Federer was happy with his performance in his comeback match. "This match tonight was more about how I coped with my comeback," Federer told Greg Garber of ESPN.com. "I'm happy with how it went. It's only going to get easier."

The 20-year-old Rubin defeated Bjorn Fratangelo in five sets in the first round and could provide Federer with a stiffer test than Melzer.

Australian Open: Second Round
Player Player Time Predicted Winner
Jeremy Chardy Kei Nishikori (5) 7 p.m. Nishikori
John Isner (19) Mischa Zverev 9 p.m. Isner
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12) Dusan Lajovic 9 p.m. Tsonga
Tomas Berdych (10) Ryan Harrison 9 p.m. Berdych
Lukas Lacko Dudi Sela 9:30 p.m. Sela
Noah Rubin Roger Federer (17) 10:30 p.m. Federer
Paolo Lorenzi Viktor Troicki (29) 11 p.m. Troicki
Stan Wawrinka (4) Steve Johnson 11 p.m. Wawrinka
Karen Khachanov Jack Sock (23) 11:30 p.m. Sock
Varvara Lepchenko Ying-Ying Duan 7 p.m. Lepchenko
Elina Svitolina (11) Julia Boserup 7 p.m. Svitolina
Stefanie Voegele Venus Williams (13) 7 p.m. Williams
Natalia Vikhlyantseva Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (24) 7 p.m. Pavlyuchenkova
Alison Riske Zhang Shuai (20) 7 p.m. Riske
Jaimee Fourlis Svetlana Kuznetsova (8) 9 p.m. Kuznetsova
Angelique Kerber (1) Carina Witthoeft 9 p.m. Kerber
Jelena Jankovic Julia Goerges 9:30 p.m. Jankovic
Kristyna Pliskova Irina-Camelia Begu (27) 11 p.m. Pliskova
Peng Shuai Eugenie Bouchard 11:30 p.m. Bouchard
Carla Suarez Navarro (10) Sorana Cirstea 11:30 p.m. Suarez Navarro
Diego Schwartzman Steve Darcis 1 a.m. Darcis
Alex De Minaur Sam Querrey (31) 1:30 a.m. Querrey
Daniel Evans Marin Cilic (7) 1:30 a.m. Cilic
Andreas Seppi Nick Kyrgios (14) 2 a.m. Kyrgios
Bernard Tomic (27) Victor Estrella Burgos 5 a.m. Tomic
Andy Murray (1) Andrey Rublev 5 a.m. Murray
Mona Barthel Monica Puig (29) 1:30 a.m. Puig
Anastasija Sevastova (29) Kristina Kucova 2 a.m. Kucova
Pauline Parmentier Coco Vandeweghe 2 a.m. Vandeweghe
Shelby Rogers Ashleigh Barty 3 a.m. Rogers
Samantha Crawford Garbine Muguruza (7) 3 a.m. Muguruza

Aaron Favila/Associated Press
Top-seeded Andy Murray will be in action at 5 a.m. ET against Russian Andrey Rublev, and it would be a surprise if Rublev causes Murray any stress at this point in the tournament. Murray was pushed hard by Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6, 6-2, and the British superstar is coming off a season in which he won nine tournaments and more than $16 million in prize money.

On the women's side, it may be a surprise to some casual fans that Serena Williams is not the No. 1 seed Down Under. That honor goes to Angelique Kerber of Germany, who will play her second-round match against countrywoman Carina Witthoeft at 9 p.m. ET

Kerber struggled in her first-round match against Lesia Tsurenko, as she was pushed to three sets by the 27-year-old Ukranian. If Kerber does not find her game quickly, she may not be in the tournament much longer.

Venus Williams returns to the court for her second-round match against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland. The 13th-seeded Williams was pushed hard by Kateryna Kozlova in a 7-6, 7-5 opening-round victory, while Voegele needed three sets to get past Kurumi Nara. Williams and Voegele will meet in the Rod Laver Arena at 7 p.m.

All matches are listed with start times in Eastern Standard Time. Matches listed with p.m. start times will be played Tuesday night; matches with a.m. start times will be played Wednesday morning.

Tennis

