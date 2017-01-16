Draymond Green Clotheslines LeBron James, Receives Flagrant Foul

Draymond Green Clotheslines LeBron James, Receives Flagrant Foul
LeBron James and Draymond Green added another chapter to their ongoing rivalry during Monday night's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Green received a flagrant foul after running into James at midcourt:

Green thought James embellished the contact and mimicked a flopping motion while walking away from the play:

Although James got the better of his adversary in that moment, Green and his Warriors teammates had the clear advantage at halftime. Golden State entered the locker room with a 78-49 lead at the end of the first half.

