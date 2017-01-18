WWE's Veteran Star Power Has Improved Royal Rumble Buildup

WWE's New Era has been tasked with moving the company forward.

Every fan knows that and can appreciate WWE's desire to get younger while also presenting the product in a new way. 2017 will surely bring more of the same, thanks to the continued focus on 205 Live and the introduction of the new United Kingdom Championship.

But when it comes to the January 29 Royal Rumble, it's the veterans that are making things interesting.

The Rumble is perhaps the most pivotal point of WWE's calendar year. That's because a title shot at WrestleMania hangs in the balance over the Rumble itself, and every man in the ring has a fair chance of winning.

Legends are made at Mania, but they're revealed at the Rumble.

That should be especially true for this year's Royal Rumble event, because the ring will be filled with a great number of the aforementioned New Era. With John Cena being used on a part-time basis, and the company with no apparent top guy to take his place, the door is wide open for a fresh face to climb the ladder.

It's a theory that not only sounds sensible; it's practical as well.

But though the New Era may dominate the ring on January 29, it's the veteran stars that will likely control it. One of those stars is Chris Jericho, and the newly crowned United States champion could very well walk away with the main event shot at WrestleMania.

Y2J could leave the Rumble focused solely on his best friend, WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens.

Jericho has been one of the most entertaining stars on Monday Night Raw, and some would argue he's been the most entertaining. He may be a heel, but he's wildly popular, as once again he's reinvented himself for another generation of fans.

Share

Tweet

Jericho is perhaps the most entertaining veteran in WWE today

His presence in the Royal Rumble could be a game-changer, because WWE may actually choose him to go over.

The ongoing war between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will surely continue in the Rumble, as chaos will ensue the moment both men step inside the ring together. Goldberg is 2-0 against The Beast Incarnate, and Lesnar will definitely be looking for revenge.

Goldberg did what no other WWE Superstar could do: He stopped the Beast. No one else had the answer, and no one else had the power. Goldberg came in, was not intimidated and wrecked Lesnar, leaving him for dead in the ring.

But Lesnar's ego will not allow him to accept defeat.

Of course, all eyes will be on the most high-profile veteran in the ring that night, The Undertaker. Taker's entry could turn WWE upside down and completely change any preconceived notions fans had pertaining to the future.

Share

Tweet

Goldberg will bring his intensity against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

If The Deadman wins, he headlines WrestleMania against either Cena or AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

The New Era could meet the established guard, in what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest main events of all time. Fans that want to see WWE evolve past its veterans would be hard-pressed to find a good reason why Undertaker should not be in the main event spot.

He is perhaps WWE's most respected talent of all time; he brings the Rumble and Mania up to another level because of his presence.

So while fans are ready to see what the younger workers will do, it's the old favorites that are making the headlines. These are the men that know how to sell a match, they understand how the game is played and they've got experience to back it up.

Share

Tweet

The Undertaker could win it all at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is not just a way to officially book the WrestleMania main event, and that's perhaps never been truer than now. The inclusion of veteran stars has upped the ante, and the match is a who's who of legendary stars.

It's exactly what the Rumble needed.

Fans have great reason to be anxious for the Royal Rumble, but this year is different. In addition to the main event powerhouses on hand, no one seems to stand out from the crowd for the New Era. No one is really having a banner year in his career that would lead him to a Rumble win and WrestleMania main event title shot.

But whether or not a veteran goes over in the end remains to be seen. WWE could indeed pull off the shocker and go with a name that's not being talked about. Despite what happens, fans are certain to see what could be the most entertaining Rumble in the history of the event.

An unpredictable match filled with the best of both generations is always a win for the fans. That's true for every era.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online here.