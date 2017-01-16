Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Golden State Warriors avenged their Christmas Day loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, splitting the season series between the last two NBA champions.

Golden State dominated from the opening tipoff and never trailed en route to a 126-91 win Monday night.

Some lights-out shooting led to a 29-point advantage at halftime, capped by this deep shot by Stephen Curry, via NBA on TNT:

The @warriors close out the first half with a Steph Curry 👌 at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/y2jhh8y65y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 17, 2017

Although the Cavaliers played better in the second half, it wasn't enough to catch up on the scoreboard. Cleveland fell to 29-11 on the season with the loss, while the Warriors moved to 35-6.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post provided some reasons for the score:

Should be noted a lot of things were set up for this type of game to happen: Christmas loss, Warriors three days off, Cavs at end of a trip. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 17, 2017

The play of the team's Big Four was another reason for the big win, especially Draymond Green, who earned his third triple-double of the year. He tallied 11 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds, plus five blocks.

It was also a solid all-around effort from Curry, who finished with 20 points, 11 assists and four steals.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each topped 20 points in the victory as well.

The night wasn't as good for the Cavaliers' top players, with LeBron James scoring 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting with six turnovers. He also added eight rebounds, but his team had a minus-32 point differential when he was on the floor.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving shot 6-of-19 from the field to score his 17 points.

Kevin Love scored only three points in 16 minutes before exiting because of back soreness.

Although Iman Shumpert helped out with 15 points and nine rebounds, the team's 35.6 percent shooting doomed the Cavaliers.

The game started about as well as the Warriors could have hoped for, with the home team scoring the first seven points and forcing an early Cleveland timeout.

John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game described the effort:

#Warriors defense engaged from start. — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) January 17, 2017

As the Warriors often do, they turned defense into transition offense, including this open three-pointer by Curry, courtesy of the NBA's official Twitter account:

That shot put the team up by 10 points, a lead that eventually progressed to a 37-22 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

ESPN Stats & Info showed the difference in the two teams after a one-sided first quarter:

Warriors have 13 assists on 15 made field goals,



Cavaliers have 1 assist on 7 made field goals — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2017

The onslaught continued in the second despite every attempt by the Cavaliers to keep things close. The deficit dropped to 14 thanks to aggressive play by James, but the Warriors didn't allow things to get away from them.

This individual effort from Curry, leading to a Thompson three-pointer, showcased the team's ability, via the NBA:

Green made things interesting with a hard hit on James:

Draymond vs LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/Um9bzys8Gu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2017

The NBA's league office later announced the flagrant-1 foul on Green was the correct call.

That was the only thing keeping the first half interesting, as the Warriors had built a 78-49 advantage by halftime. Durant and Curry combined for 33 points in the half, while Golden State was 10-of-20 from three-point range. The squad also had 26 assists, compared to just four turnovers.

The Cavaliers' ability to get to the free-throw line (18 first-half attempts, compared to three for the Warriors) wasn't enough to keep things close.

Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area provided this statistic on the scoring margin:

With #Cavs down 29 to #Warriors at the half, it's ties biggest halftime deficit LeBron James has ever faced (CLE or MIA). — Monte Poole (@MontePooleCSN) January 17, 2017

The lead expanded to 36 in the third quarter, with the Warriors seemingly unable to miss any shots. However, the end of the period saw the Cavs finally show some life.

A 13-0 Cleveland run helped cut the score to 95-71 heading into the fourth quarter.

Golden State scored only 17 points in the third quarter and ended up going almost eight minutes between field goals in the second half. Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group described the problem:

Nightly replay wth Warriors. Get up big. Let off gas. Give new life — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 17, 2017

However, the Warriors got back on track thanks to some hot shooting by Thompson, which was enough to pull away for the easy win.

Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official website summed up a rough stretch for the team:

MLK Day has not been kind to the #Cavs - fell by 34 last year, 35 this year; wrap up trip 3-3 after 126-91 drubbing by Dubs in Oakland. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) January 17, 2017

Both squads are in first place in their respective conferences, but Monday's performance could send a message if the two teams end up battling again in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland has a few days off before taking on the Phoenix Suns at home Thursday. They'll then prepare for another exciting battle against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Golden State will stay at home for a key battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, pitting Durant against his former team.

